Sopharma : Sales revenues for September 2020

5 October 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria,October 5, 2020 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, 'Sopharma' AD notifies that for September 2020 the Company recorded a decrease in sales of 14% compared to the same month of 2019, incl. 10% increase in domestic sales and 29% decrease in export sales.

In the first nine months of 2020 the revenues from sales of production decrease by 11% compared to the same period of 2019, incl. 19% decrease of sales for the domestic market and 6% decrease in export sales.