Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 09/24
3.74 BGN   -0.53%
05:02aSOPHARMA : Treasury shares
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first half of 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Information according to Annex 9 of Ordinance 2 as at 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Treasury shares

09/27/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home> Press> Treasury shares
Treasury shares
27 September 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria, September 27, 2021 - According to art. 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Sopharma AD notifies that on September 24, 2021 the Company bought 300 000 own shares representing 0.2226% of the share capital of the Company, at a total value of BGN 1 122 000 on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the average price per share was 3.740 BGN.

The total number of treasury shares after this transaction is 10 111 467, representing 7.501% of the share capital of the Company.

SharePodziel sięСподелиПоделиться
Latest update:
Monday, September 27, 2021 - 10:12

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOPHARMA AD
05:02aSOPHARMA : Treasury shares
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first half of 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Information according to Annex 9 of Ordinance 2 as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Additional information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/30Sopharma AD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 536 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 470 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 483
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,74 BGN
Average target price 3,48 BGN
Spread / Average Target -6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD16.88%282
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.14%41 788
MCKESSON CORPORATION16.81%31 422
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-49.57%30 963
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-4.42%14 526
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD15.29%8 286