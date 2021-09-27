Sopharma : Treasury shares

Home> Press> Treasury shares
Treasury shares
27 September 2021
Sofia, Bulgaria, September 27, 2021 - According to art. 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Sopharma AD notifies that on September 24, 2021 the Company bought 300 000 own shares representing 0.2226% of the share capital of the Company, at a total value of BGN 1 122 000 on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the average price per share was 3.740 BGN.
The total number of treasury shares after this transaction is 10 111 467, representing 7.501% of the share capital of the Company.
