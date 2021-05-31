Sopharma : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2021

DECLARATION

under art. 100о of the Law on Public Offering of Securities

We, the undersigned Ognian Ivanov Donev, in their capacity as Executive Director of "Sopharma" AD, Boris Anchev Borisov, in their capacity as Financial Director, and Lyudmila Krumova Bondzhova in their capacity as Preparer of the Interim consolidated financial statements of Sopharma AD, UIC 831902088, with seat and address of management: Sofia, Nadezhda district, 16 Iliensko shose Str.

DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, reflects a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit of "Sopharma" AD and the companies, included in the consolidation. The Management report to the interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 contains a fair presentation of the information under Art.100o, para 4, p.2 of the Law on Public Offering of Securities.