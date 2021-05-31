Log in
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
Sopharma : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2021

05/31/2021 | 09:30am EDT
DECLARATION

under art. 100о of the Law on Public Offering of Securities

We, the undersigned Ognian Ivanov Donev, in their capacity as Executive Director of "Sopharma" AD, Boris Anchev Borisov, in their capacity as Financial Director, and Lyudmila Krumova Bondzhova in their capacity as Preparer of the Interim consolidated financial statements of Sopharma AD, UIC 831902088, with seat and address of management: Sofia, Nadezhda district, 16 Iliensko shose Str.

DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

  1. The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, reflects a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit of "Sopharma" AD and the companies, included in the consolidation.
  2. The Management report to the interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 contains a fair presentation of the information under Art.100o, para 4, p.2 of the Law on Public Offering of Securities.

28.05.2021

DECLARANTS:

Sofia

/Signature/

Ognian Donev

/Signature/

Boris Borisov

/Signature/

Lyudmila Bondzhova

This is a translation from Bulgarian.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
