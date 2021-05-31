Sopharma : Information according to Annex 9 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 March 2021

Annex 9

To Art. 33, Par. 1, item 3 of Ordinance № 2 from 17.09.2003 Facts and circumstances to disclosed

as at 31.03.2021 for issuers

Sopharma Group

1.1. No change in the persons exercising control the Company.

No opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the Company or its subsidiary or any significant events related to production. Conclusion or execution of significant transactions

There are no significant transactions beyond the ordinary course of business.

1.8. There are no agreements for conclusion, termination and cancellation of joint venture.

On March 15, 2021 at its meeting the Board of Directors of the Company decided to conclude a general policy agreement for the management of "Momina Krepost" AD with "Medical Consumables" OOD holding 56.59% of the votes in the General Meeting of "Momina Krepost" AD by joint exercise of voting rights. The parties will coordinate their actions on all significant issues concerning the company's activities, such as transformation or termination of the company, changes in the amount of the company's capital, amendments or supplements to the Articles of Association, changes in the composition of management bodies, staff and conditions on employment contracts, the main activity and the financial strategy of the company, etc.

1.10. There is no change in the company's auditors and no reasons for the change. No initiation or termination of a court or arbitration proceedings relating to claims or liabilities of the Company or its subsidiary, with the price of the claim at least 10% of the Company's equity. Purchase, sale or pledge of shares in companies of the issuer or its subsidiary

The structure of the Group includes "Sopharma" AD as a parent company and the subsidiaries stated below:

Subsidiaries 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 Date of Date of acquisition acquisition Companies in Bulgaria Interest % Interest % of control / of control inflowing "Sopharma Trading" AD* 76.17 74.23 08.06.2006 "Pharmalogistica" AD 89.39 89.39 15.08.2002 "Electroncommerce" EOOD 100.00 100.00 09.08.2005 "Biopharm Engineering" AD 97.15 97.15 10.03.2006 "Sopharma Buildings" REIT 40.38 40.38 04.08.2008 "Momina Krepost" AD 60.93 63.12 01.01.2008 "Phyto Palauzovo" AD 95.00 95.00 21.09.2012 "Veta Pharma" AD 99.98 99.98 11.11.2016

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group for the first quarter of 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.