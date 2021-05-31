Log in
Sopharma : Information according to Annex 9 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 March 2021

05/31/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Annex 9

To Art. 33, Par. 1, item 3 of Ordinance № 2 from 17.09.2003 Facts and circumstances to disclosed

as at 31.03.2021 for issuers

Sopharma Group

1.1. No change in the persons exercising control the Company.

  1. No opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the Company or its subsidiary or any significant events related to production.
  2. Conclusion or execution of significant transactions

There are no significant transactions beyond the ordinary course of business.

1.8. There are no agreements for conclusion, termination and cancellation of joint venture.

On March 15, 2021 at its meeting the Board of Directors of the Company decided to conclude a general policy agreement for the management of "Momina Krepost" AD with "Medical Consumables" OOD holding 56.59% of the votes in the General Meeting of "Momina Krepost" AD by joint exercise of voting rights. The parties will coordinate their actions on all significant issues concerning the company's activities, such as transformation or termination of the company, changes in the amount of the company's capital, amendments or supplements to the Articles of Association, changes in the composition of management bodies, staff and conditions on employment contracts, the main activity and the financial strategy of the company, etc.

  1. 1.10. There is no change in the company's auditors and no reasons for the change.

  2. No initiation or termination of a court or arbitration proceedings relating to claims or liabilities of the Company or its subsidiary, with the price of the claim at least 10% of the Company's equity.
  3. Purchase, sale or pledge of shares in companies of the issuer or its subsidiary

The structure of the Group includes "Sopharma" AD as a parent company and the subsidiaries stated below:

Subsidiaries

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Date of

Date of

acquisition

acquisition

Companies in Bulgaria

Interest %

Interest %

of control /

of control

inflowing

"Sopharma Trading" AD*

76.17

74.23

08.06.2006

"Pharmalogistica" AD

89.39

89.39

15.08.2002

"Electroncommerce" EOOD

100.00

100.00

09.08.2005

"Biopharm Engineering" AD

97.15

97.15

10.03.2006

"Sopharma Buildings" REIT

40.38

40.38

04.08.2008

"Momina Krepost" AD

60.93

63.12

01.01.2008

"Phyto Palauzovo" AD

95.00

95.00

21.09.2012

"Veta Pharma" AD

99.98

99.98

11.11.2016

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group for the first quarter of 2021.

"Aromania" AD

-

76.00

"Sopharmacy" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 2" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sophar macy 3" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 4" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 5" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 6" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 7" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 8" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 9" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 10" EOOD**

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 11" EOOD

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 12" EOOD

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 13" EOOD

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 14" EOOD

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 15" EOOD

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 16" EOOD **

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 17" EOOD **

76.17

74.23

"Sopharmacy 18" EOOD **

76.17

74.23

"Sanita Franchising" AD**

76.17

-

"Sopharmacy 19" EOOD

76.17

-

(Valentina Vasileva - Lyulin

EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 20" EOOD (Vasilka

76.17

-

Lilovska EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 21" EOOD (Venera

76.17

-

Mutashka EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 22" EOOD (Veselka

76.17

-

Vasileva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 23" EOOD (Victoria

76.17

-

Angelova EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 24" EOOD

76.17

-

(Desislava Jordanova EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 25" EOOD (Dimka

76.17

-

Vladeva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 26" EOOD (Donka

76.17

-

Chivganova EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 27" EOOD (Ekaterina

76.17

-

Mihaylova - Shumen 1 EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 19" EOOD

76.17

-

(Valentina Vasileva - Lyulin

EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 20" EOOD (Vasilka

76.17

-

Lilovska EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 21" EOOD (Venera

76.17

-

Mutashka EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 22" EOOD (Veselka

76.17

-

Vasileva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 23" EOOD (Victoria

76.17

-

Angelova EOOD) **

31.07.201723.12.2020 19.01.2015 05.06.2015 02.12.2015 29.02.2016 01.03.2016 03.12.2015 15.03.2017 27.06.2017 11.09.2017 11.09.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 15.05.2018 15.05.2018 28.02.2019 01.10.2020 01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

01.10.2020

"Sopharmacy 24" EOOD (Desislava Jordanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 25" EOOD (Dimka Vladeva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 26" EOOD (Donka Chivganova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 27" EOOD (Ekaterina Mihaylova - Shumen 1 EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 28" EOOD (Elka Neykova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 29" EOOD (Emilia Angelova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 30" EOOD (Juliana Kotova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 31" EOOD (Ivan Ivanov 1 EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 32" EOOD (Iliana Kalushkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 33" EOOD (Irina Toncheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 34" EOOD (Kapka Nikolova - Military Hospital EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 35" EOOD (Kostadin Gorchev EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 36" EOOD (Krasimira Shunina EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 37" EOOD (Lora Doncheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 38" EOOD (Lyudmila Zlatkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 39" EOOD (Lyudmila Kovacheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 40" EOOD (Manik Burgazyan EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 41" EOOD (Mariyka Jaigarova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 42" EOOD (Mariya Agova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 43" EOOD (Mariya Gancheva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 44" (Maria Kenova

EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 45" (Maria Hristova

  • Motopista EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 46" (Mariana Markova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 47" (Mery Ivanova EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 48" (Nelly Stavreva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 49"( Preslava Becheva EOOD) **

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

-

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

"Sopharmacy 50" (Rayna Madzharova - St. Georgi Sofiyski EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 51" (Rumyana Ignatova - Gancheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 52" (Sashka Todorova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 53" (Svetlana Harizanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 54" (Svetlana Pirpidonova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 55" (Ceiba- Blagoevgrad-1 EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 56" (Silvia Veneva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 57" (Siyana Milanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 58" (Stoyanka Radenkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 59" (Ana Avdzhieva EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 60" (Radina Bekova EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 61" (Rumen Raynov EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 62" (Hani Modhi EOOD) **

"Sopharmacy 63" (SCS Franchise EAD)

  • effective percentage of interest
  • indirect interest

Subsidiaries

Companies abroad

SIA "Briz"

SOOO "Brititrade" ** PAO "Vitamini"

"Sopharma Warsaw" SP. Z.O.O.

"Sopharma Trading Pharmaceuticals" **("Sopharma Trading" d.o.o. Belgrade**) "Sopharma Poland" Z.O.O. - in liquidation

  1. "Tabina" ** SOOO "Brizpharm" ** OOO "Sopharma Ukraine" OOO "Farmacevt Plus" ** TOO "Sopharma Kazakhstan" OOO "Galenapharm"**

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

76.17

76.17

01.10.2020

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

Date of

Date of release

Interest %

Interest %

acquisition

from control /

of control

inflowing

100.00

100.00

10.11.2009

80.00

80.00

10.11.2009

100.00

100.00

18.01.2008

100.00

100.00

23.11.2010

-

-

05.06.2015

04.08.2020

60.00

60.00

16.10.2003

80.22

80.22

08.04.2011

-

-

20.12.2012

31.01.2020

100.00

100.00

07.08.2012

63.09

59.08

31.05.2013

100.00

100.00

06.11.2014

90.60

90.60

28.02.2015

ODO "Medjel"**

82.00

82.00

28.02.2015

ODO "Alenpharm-plus"**

91.98

91.98

30.06.2015

ODO SalusLine**

77.00

77.00

18.11.2016

"Rap Pharma International" OOD

80.00

80.00

14.04.2017

ZAO "Interpharm" **

90.00

90.00

26.04.2017

"Sopharma Trading" d.o.o.

76.17

76.17

09.08.2017

(Lekovit d.o.o.**)

ООО "Zdorovei" **

70.10

66.85

16.08.2017

BООО "SpecApharmatsia" **

70.00

70.00

16.08.2018

ООО "Bellerofon" **

85.80

85.80

07.03.2019

UAB "Receus" **

50.98

50.98

26.09.2019

OOО "Zdorovei Pharm" **

45.57

43.46

02.03.2020

"Pharmachim" EOOD

100.00

100.00

14.04.2020

SIA "Briz Trading" **

100.00

-

15.02.2021

  • effective percentage of interest
  • indirect interest
    • "Sopharma Buildings" REIT is a subsidiary by virtue of a written agreement for control concluded between "Sopharma" AD and other shareholders;
    • "Sopharmacy" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 2" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 2" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 3" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 3" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 4" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 4" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 5" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 5" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 6" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Soparmacy 6" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 7" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 7" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 8" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 8" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 9" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 9" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 10" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of " "Sopharmacy 10" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 11" EOOD is a subsidiary through "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 11" EOOD;
    • "Sopharmacy 12" EOOD is a subsidiary through "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 12" EOOD;

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 453 M 902 M 902 M
Net income 2021 39,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net Debt 2021 434 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 418 M 260 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 803
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,98 BGN
Last Close Price 3,32 BGN
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA AD3.75%260
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.32.05%45 519
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.07%43 655
MCKESSON CORPORATION10.62%30 433
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.4.69%16 269
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD92.21%14 027