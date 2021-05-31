Sopharma : Information according to Annex 9 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 March 2021

Annex 9
To Art. 33, Par. 1, item 3 of Ordinance № 2 from 17.09.2003 Facts and circumstances to disclosed
as at 31.03.2021 for issuers
Sopharma Group
1.1. No change in the persons exercising control the Company.
-
No opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the Company or its subsidiary or any significant events related to production.
-
Conclusion or execution of significant transactions
There are no significant transactions beyond the ordinary course of business.
1.8. There are no agreements for conclusion, termination and cancellation of joint venture.
On March 15, 2021 at its meeting the Board of Directors of the Company decided to conclude a general policy agreement for the management of "Momina Krepost" AD with "Medical Consumables" OOD holding 56.59% of the votes in the General Meeting of "Momina Krepost" AD by joint exercise of voting rights. The parties will coordinate their actions on all significant issues concerning the company's activities, such as transformation or termination of the company, changes in the amount of the company's capital, amendments or supplements to the Articles of Association, changes in the composition of management bodies, staff and conditions on employment contracts, the main activity and the financial strategy of the company, etc.
-
1.10. There is no change in the company's auditors and no reasons for the change.
-
No initiation or termination of a court or arbitration proceedings relating to claims or liabilities of the Company or its subsidiary, with the price of the claim at least 10% of the Company's equity.
-
Purchase, sale or pledge of shares in companies of the issuer or its subsidiary
The structure of the Group includes "Sopharma" AD as a parent company and the subsidiaries stated below:
|
Subsidiaries
|
31.03.2021
|
31.03.2020
|
Date of
|
|
Date of
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
Companies in Bulgaria
|
Interest %
|
Interest %
|
of control /
|
of control
|
|
inflowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Sopharma Trading" AD*
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
08.06.2006
|
|
|
"Pharmalogistica" AD
|
89.39
|
89.39
|
15.08.2002
|
|
|
"Electroncommerce" EOOD
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
09.08.2005
|
|
|
"Biopharm Engineering" AD
|
97.15
|
97.15
|
10.03.2006
|
|
|
"Sopharma Buildings" REIT
|
40.38
|
40.38
|
04.08.2008
|
|
|
"Momina Krepost" AD
|
60.93
|
63.12
|
01.01.2008
|
|
|
"Phyto Palauzovo" AD
|
95.00
|
95.00
|
21.09.2012
|
|
|
"Veta Pharma" AD
|
99.98
|
99.98
|
11.11.2016
|
|
This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group for the first quarter of 2021.
In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.
|
"Aromania" AD
|
-
|
76.00
|
"Sopharmacy" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 2" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sophar macy 3" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 4" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 5" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 6" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 7" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 8" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 9" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 10" EOOD**
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 11" EOOD
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 12" EOOD
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 13" EOOD
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 14" EOOD
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 15" EOOD
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 16" EOOD **
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 17" EOOD **
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sopharmacy 18" EOOD **
|
76.17
|
74.23
|
"Sanita Franchising" AD**
|
76.17
|
-
|
"Sopharmacy 19" EOOD
|
76.17
|
-
|
(Valentina Vasileva - Lyulin
|
|
|
EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 20" EOOD (Vasilka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Lilovska EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 21" EOOD (Venera
|
76.17
|
-
|
Mutashka EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 22" EOOD (Veselka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Vasileva EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 23" EOOD (Victoria
|
76.17
|
-
|
Angelova EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 24" EOOD
|
76.17
|
-
|
(Desislava Jordanova EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 25" EOOD (Dimka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Vladeva EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 26" EOOD (Donka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Chivganova EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 27" EOOD (Ekaterina
|
76.17
|
-
|
Mihaylova - Shumen 1 EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 19" EOOD
|
76.17
|
-
|
(Valentina Vasileva - Lyulin
|
|
|
EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 20" EOOD (Vasilka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Lilovska EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 21" EOOD (Venera
|
76.17
|
-
|
Mutashka EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 22" EOOD (Veselka
|
76.17
|
-
|
Vasileva EOOD) **
|
|
|
"Sopharmacy 23" EOOD (Victoria
|
76.17
|
-
|
Angelova EOOD) **
|
|
31.07.201723.12.2020 19.01.2015 05.06.2015 02.12.2015 29.02.2016 01.03.2016 03.12.2015 15.03.2017 27.06.2017 11.09.2017 11.09.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 07.12.2017 15.05.2018 15.05.2018 28.02.2019 01.10.2020 01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
01.10.2020
"Sopharmacy 24" EOOD (Desislava Jordanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 25" EOOD (Dimka Vladeva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 26" EOOD (Donka Chivganova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 27" EOOD (Ekaterina Mihaylova - Shumen 1 EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 28" EOOD (Elka Neykova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 29" EOOD (Emilia Angelova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 30" EOOD (Juliana Kotova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 31" EOOD (Ivan Ivanov 1 EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 32" EOOD (Iliana Kalushkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 33" EOOD (Irina Toncheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 34" EOOD (Kapka Nikolova - Military Hospital EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 35" EOOD (Kostadin Gorchev EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 36" EOOD (Krasimira Shunina EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 37" EOOD (Lora Doncheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 38" EOOD (Lyudmila Zlatkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 39" EOOD (Lyudmila Kovacheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 40" EOOD (Manik Burgazyan EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 41" EOOD (Mariyka Jaigarova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 42" EOOD (Mariya Agova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 43" EOOD (Mariya Gancheva EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 44" (Maria Kenova
EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 45" (Maria Hristova
"Sopharmacy 46" (Mariana Markova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 47" (Mery Ivanova EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 48" (Nelly Stavreva EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 49"( Preslava Becheva EOOD) **
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
-
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
"Sopharmacy 50" (Rayna Madzharova - St. Georgi Sofiyski EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 51" (Rumyana Ignatova - Gancheva EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 52" (Sashka Todorova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 53" (Svetlana Harizanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 54" (Svetlana Pirpidonova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 55" (Ceiba- Blagoevgrad-1 EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 56" (Silvia Veneva EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 57" (Siyana Milanova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 58" (Stoyanka Radenkova EOOD) ** "Sopharmacy 59" (Ana Avdzhieva EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 60" (Radina Bekova EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 61" (Rumen Raynov EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 62" (Hani Modhi EOOD) **
"Sopharmacy 63" (SCS Franchise EAD)
-
effective percentage of interest
-
indirect interest
Subsidiaries
Companies abroad
SIA "Briz"
SOOO "Brititrade" ** PAO "Vitamini"
"Sopharma Warsaw" SP. Z.O.O.
"Sopharma Trading Pharmaceuticals" **("Sopharma Trading" d.o.o. Belgrade**) "Sopharma Poland" Z.O.O. - in liquidation
-
"Tabina" ** SOOO "Brizpharm" ** OOO "Sopharma Ukraine" OOO "Farmacevt Plus" ** TOO "Sopharma Kazakhstan" OOO "Galenapharm"**
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
01.10.2020
|
31.03.2021
|
31.12.2020
|
Date of
|
Date of release
|
Interest %
|
Interest %
|
acquisition
|
from control /
|
of control
|
inflowing
|
|
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
10.11.2009
|
|
80.00
|
80.00
|
10.11.2009
|
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
18.01.2008
|
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
23.11.2010
|
|
-
|
-
|
05.06.2015
|
04.08.2020
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
16.10.2003
|
|
80.22
|
80.22
|
08.04.2011
|
|
-
|
-
|
20.12.2012
|
31.01.2020
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
07.08.2012
|
|
63.09
|
59.08
|
31.05.2013
|
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
06.11.2014
|
|
90.60
|
90.60
|
28.02.2015
|
|
ODO "Medjel"**
|
82.00
|
82.00
|
28.02.2015
|
ODO "Alenpharm-plus"**
|
91.98
|
91.98
|
30.06.2015
|
ODO SalusLine**
|
77.00
|
77.00
|
18.11.2016
|
"Rap Pharma International" OOD
|
80.00
|
80.00
|
14.04.2017
|
ZAO "Interpharm" **
|
90.00
|
90.00
|
26.04.2017
|
"Sopharma Trading" d.o.o.
|
76.17
|
76.17
|
09.08.2017
|
(Lekovit d.o.o.**)
|
|
|
|
ООО "Zdorovei" **
|
70.10
|
66.85
|
16.08.2017
|
BООО "SpecApharmatsia" **
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
16.08.2018
|
ООО "Bellerofon" **
|
85.80
|
85.80
|
07.03.2019
|
UAB "Receus" **
|
50.98
|
50.98
|
26.09.2019
|
OOО "Zdorovei Pharm" **
|
45.57
|
43.46
|
02.03.2020
|
"Pharmachim" EOOD
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
14.04.2020
|
SIA "Briz Trading" **
|
100.00
|
-
|
15.02.2021
-
effective percentage of interest
-
indirect interest
-
-
"Sopharma Buildings" REIT is a subsidiary by virtue of a written agreement for control concluded between "Sopharma" AD and other shareholders;
-
"Sopharmacy" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 2" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 2" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 3" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 3" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 4" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 4" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 5" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 5" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 6" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Soparmacy 6" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 7" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 7" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 8" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 8" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 9" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 9" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 10" EOOD is a subsidiary of "Sopharmacy" EOOD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of " "Sopharmacy 10" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 11" EOOD is a subsidiary through "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 11" EOOD;
-
"Sopharmacy 12" EOOD is a subsidiary through "Sopharma Trading" AD whereas the latter holds 100% of the capital of "Sopharmacy 12" EOOD;
