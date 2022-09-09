Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.200 BGN   +1.10%
05:00aSOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
09/05SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
08/26Sopharma AD completed the acquisition of remaining 2.13% stake in Sopharma Properties REIT for BGN 3.8 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Properties REIT : Insider information

09/09/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Insider information 09.09.2022 10:20:12 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Notification by Sopharma AD under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 of transactions executed on 08 September 2022
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 08:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
05:00aSOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
09/05SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
08/26Sopharma AD completed the acquisition of remaining 2.13% stake in Sopharma Properties R..
CI
07/29SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Other information
PU
07/29Sopharma Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/18SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
06/20SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
06/08Sopharma AD made the offer to acquire remaining 66.66% stake in Sopharma Properties REI..
CI
05/25SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
04/21SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 202 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT15.00%103
GECINA-25.92%6 693
MIRVAC GROUP-27.49%5 619
THE GPT GROUP-21.22%5 520
ICADE-30.11%3 326
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.14%3 129