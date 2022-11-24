Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Sopharma Properties REIT
  News
  7. Summary
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
8.900 BGN   -0.56%
03:44pSopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
10/31Sopharma Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/21Sopharma Properties Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Properties REIT : Insider information

11/24/2022 | 03:44pm EST
Insider information 24.11.2022 16:34:40 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Notification of decisions taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT held today, 24 November 2022
The EGM Record of Proceedings will be disclosed within the statutory period.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 20:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 195 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT11.25%104
GECINA-21.97%7 337
MIRVAC GROUP-26.46%5 673
THE GPT GROUP-21.59%5 470
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-20.64%3 257
ICADE-35.56%3 189