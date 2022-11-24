Sopharma Properties REIT : Insider information

Insider information
24.11.2022 16:34:40 (local time)
Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Notification of decisions taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT held today, 24 November 2022
The EGM Record of Proceedings will be disclosed within the statutory period.
