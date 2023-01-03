Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
9.400 BGN   -.--%
08:18aSopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Properties REIT : Insider information

01/03/2023 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Insider information 03.01.2023 14:12:12 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Notification by Sopharma AD under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 of transactions executed on 23 December 2022
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
08:18aSopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,75 M 5,75 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 206 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT0.00%113
GECINA2.47%7 668
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.00%5 877
MIRVAC GROUP0.00%5 730
THE GPT GROUP0.00%5 485
ICADE3.03%3 342