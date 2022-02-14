Log in
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
Sopharma Properties REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 14.02.2022 10:58:46 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT dated 10 February 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Approval of a justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of real estate rental deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and companies of the group of Doverie United Holding PLC
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and companies of the group of Doverie United Holding PLC according to the justification report, Section I and II
- Approval of a justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of real estate rental deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Sopharma AD
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Sopharma AD according to the justification report, Section I, II and III
- Approval of a justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of real estate rental deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and companies of the group of Sopharma Trading AD
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and companies of the group of Sopharma Trading AD according to the justification report, Section I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV, XVI, XVII and XVIII
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
