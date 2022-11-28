Advanced search
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
9.000 BGN   +1.12%
05:15aSopharma Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
11/24Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
10/31Sopharma Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Properties REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

11/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 28.11.2022 11:01:13 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT dated 24 November 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Approval of the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of renting out an own property to Medical Center Doverie AD within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect the transaction under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Medical Center Doverie AD, according to the justification report
- Approval of the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of renting out an own property to Sopharma AD within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect the transaction under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Sopharma AD, according to the justification report
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 198 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
