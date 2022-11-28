Sopharma Properties REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

28.11.2022 11:01:13 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT dated 24 November 2022 has passed the following resolutions:

- Approval of the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of renting out an own property to Medical Center Doverie AD within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA

- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect the transaction under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Medical Center Doverie AD, according to the justification report

- Approval of the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114а (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of renting out an own property to Sopharma AD within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA

- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to effect the transaction under Art. 114 (1), item 1 of the POSA between Sopharma Properties REIT and Sopharma AD, according to the justification report

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

