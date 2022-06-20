Log in
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
8.150 BGN    0.00%
Sopharma Properties REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Notification for a dividend distribution 20.06.2022 09:20:14 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT dated 16 June 2022 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2021:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.166
- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria).
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 30 June 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 28 June 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: 29 June 2022).
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,62 M 5,62 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT1.88%96
GECINA-20.91%7 501
MIRVAC GROUP-28.87%5 649
THE GPT GROUP-24.54%5 422
ICADE-24.75%3 761
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-43.10%2 833