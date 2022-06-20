Sopharma Properties REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

20.06.2022 09:20:14 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Properties REIT dated 16 June 2022 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2021:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.166

- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria).

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 30 June 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 28 June 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: 29 June 2022).

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

