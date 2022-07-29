Sopharma Properties REIT : Other information

29.07.2022 17:42:44 (local time)

BSE has received the following tender offer notification:

- Company, subject of the tender offer: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia

- BSE code of the issuer: SFI

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100031068

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

- Number of shares issued: 21,951,320 shares

- Prospective acquirer: Sopharma AD (SFA), UIC 175059266

- Authorised investment intermediary: MK Brokers AD

- Number of shares held by the prospective acquirer: 7,318,665 shares (33.34%)

- Number of shares, subject to the offer: 14,632,655 shares (66.66%)

- Offered price per share: BGN 8.20

- Offer acceptance period: 28 days from the date of publication of the tender offer on the X3news website (www.x3news.com), namely 29 July 2022

- The opinion of the managing bodies of the company is that the tender offer is fair to the shareholders.

- The tender offer was filed with the Financial Supervision Commission on 07 June 2022.

Please, find the tender offer on the website of the Exchange.

