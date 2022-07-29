Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
8.100 BGN    0.00%
11:24aSOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Other information
PU
07/18SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Insider information
PU
06/20SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Properties REIT : Other information

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Other information 29.07.2022 17:42:44 (local time)

BSE has received the following tender offer notification:
- Company, subject of the tender offer: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia
- BSE code of the issuer: SFI
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100031068
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
- Number of shares issued: 21,951,320 shares
- Prospective acquirer: Sopharma AD (SFA), UIC 175059266
- Authorised investment intermediary: MK Brokers AD
- Number of shares held by the prospective acquirer: 7,318,665 shares (33.34%)
- Number of shares, subject to the offer: 14,632,655 shares (66.66%)
- Offered price per share: BGN 8.20
- Offer acceptance period: 28 days from the date of publication of the tender offer on the X3news website (www.x3news.com), namely 29 July 2022
- The opinion of the managing bodies of the company is that the tender offer is fair to the shareholders.
- The tender offer was filed with the Financial Supervision Commission on 07 June 2022.
Please, find the tender offer on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 9,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 178 M 92,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT1.25%92
GECINA-19.24%7 437
THE GPT GROUP-17.71%5 960
MIRVAC GROUP-27.49%5 805
ICADE-25.58%3 612
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-33.25%3 323