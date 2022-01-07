Log in
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

Sopharma Properties REIT : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

01/07/2022 | 11:18am EST
Publication of the invitation for a GSM 07.01.2022 15:50:37 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Sopharma Properties REIT presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 10 February 2022 at 11:00 am
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 16:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 11,0 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
Net income 2020 7,01 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net Debt 2020 9,03 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 176 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bisera Nikolaeva Lazarova Chairman
Stefka Savova Obreshkova Director
Lilyana Veselinova Goranova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT0.00%102
GECINA-0.24%10 214
MIRVAC GROUP-2.41%8 026
GPT GROUP-1.29%7 345
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.1.11%6 664
ICADE3.01%5 561