Sopharma Properties REIT : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

Publication of the invitation for a GSM
07.01.2022 15:50:37 (local time)
Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Sopharma Properties REIT presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 10 February 2022 at 11:00 am
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.
Disclaimer
Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 16:17:00 UTC.