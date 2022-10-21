Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFI   BG1100031068

SOPHARMA PROPERTIES REIT

(SFI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
8.800 BGN    0.00%
10:10aSopharma Properties Reit : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
09/19Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
09/15Sopharma Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
Sopharma Properties REIT : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

10/21/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Publication of the invitation for a GSM 21.10.2022 16:48:55 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)
Sopharma Properties REIT presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 24 November 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Properties ADSITS published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 14:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,5 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net income 2021 9,07 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 193 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 39,2%
