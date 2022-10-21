Sopharma Properties REIT : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

21.10.2022 16:48:55 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (SFI)

Sopharma Properties REIT presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 24 November 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

