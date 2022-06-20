Log in
    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
4.900 BGN    0.00%
04:44aSOPHARMA TRADING : Insider information
PU
06/15SOPHARMA TRADING : Insider information
PU
06/13SOPHARMA TRADING : Insider information
PU
Sopharma Trading : Insider information

06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Insider information 20.06.2022 09:00:50 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia (SFT)
Notification by Sopharma AD under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 of transactions executed on 16 June 2022
The entire piece of news is posted on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 336 M 715 M 715 M
Net income 2021 7,99 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net Debt 2021 259 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 168 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 582
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart SOPHARMA TRADING AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Trading AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Antoaneta Georgieva Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD-6.67%90
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.18%24 389
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.58%17 495
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.28%15 102
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.38%11 490
CIPLA LIMITED-3.11%9 456