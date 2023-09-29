Sopharma Trading AD (Sofarma Trading AD) is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the distribution and wholesale of pharmaceuticals, drugs, medical supplies and facilities, food additives, vitamins and disinfectants. Its product portfolio includes more than 7,000 items. The Company operates warehouses and regional distributive centers in five cities in Bulgaria, the Company supplies its products to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities. Sopharma Trading AD Sofia is a part of the Sopharma Group. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Sopharma AD with a stake of 81.33%.

Sector Pharmaceuticals