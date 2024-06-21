Company: Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia (SFT)
Notification by Sopharma AD under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 of transactions executed on 18 June 2024
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 07:54:09 UTC.