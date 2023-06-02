Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Trading AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
6.150 BGN   +2.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Trading : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/02/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 02.06.2023 17:20:23 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia (SFT)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Trading AD dated 02 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the 2022 activity report of the managing bodies
- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a registered auditor for 2023
- Changes within the Audit Committee
- Adoption of amendments to the statute of the Audit Committee
- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies
- Adoption of a decision for payment of variable remuneration to the executive director of Sopharma Trading AD, Ventsislav Marinov
- Distribution of the 2022 net profit of the company of BGN 16,831,023.68 as follows:
1) Allocation of 10% i.e. BGN 1,683,102.37 to the statutory reserves
2) Allocation of BGN 15,147,921.31 to the additional reserves of the company and no dividend distribution to the shareholders
- Adoption of a justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1) of the POSA
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to conclude deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 3 of the POSA in accordance with the justification report
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 478 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2022 8,86 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 211 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 587
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart SOPHARMA TRADING AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Trading AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ventsislav Stefanov Marinov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Petya Angelova Finance Director
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Angel Yordanov Director
Vyara Yordanova Dimitrova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD2.50%116
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-1.37%28 782
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.84%20 495
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.17%10 584
CIPLA LIMITED-10.34%9 458
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-15.00%9 215
