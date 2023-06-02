Sopharma Trading : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

02.06.2023 17:20:23 (local time)

Company: Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia (SFT)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma Trading AD dated 02 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2022 activity report of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022

- Election of a registered auditor for 2023

- Changes within the Audit Committee

- Adoption of amendments to the statute of the Audit Committee

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

- Adoption of a decision for payment of variable remuneration to the executive director of Sopharma Trading AD, Ventsislav Marinov

- Distribution of the 2022 net profit of the company of BGN 16,831,023.68 as follows:

1) Allocation of 10% i.e. BGN 1,683,102.37 to the statutory reserves

2) Allocation of BGN 15,147,921.31 to the additional reserves of the company and no dividend distribution to the shareholders

- Adoption of a justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA on the expedience and terms of deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1) of the POSA

- Authorisation of the Board of Directors to conclude deals within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 3 of the POSA in accordance with the justification report

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

