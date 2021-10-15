Sopharma Trading : Strengthening the immune system through the care of the gastrointestinal tract

With the onset of the first rainy and colder autumn days, the question arises of how to boost our immune system. Boosting your body's natural defenses is not a one-time process. Its weakening can be affected not only by the change of seasons but also by an unhealthy lifestyle. Often, we tend to neglect a proper nutrition diet by overloading our bodies with fatty, sweet, packaged, or too salty foods.

But do you know that over 70% of the immune system is located in the gut?*

With an understanding of the importance of the digestive system as one of the key factors for good immunity and taking care of the normal functioning of the gut microbiota, SOpharmacy has created a series of probiotics under their own brand to support your immune system.

Multi-protection with SOpharmacy probiotic Multiaction

SOpharmacy's Multibiotic probiotic is created to help regulate the disbalance of the intestinal flora caused by pathogenic bacteria, stress, changes in eating habits, or taking antibiotics. At the same time, with its 4 billion live bacteria of 8 strains in one capsule, it helps faster recovery after illness and change of seasons and has a beneficial effect on "bad" cholesterol.

Colostrum - one of the powerful immunomodulators

SOpharmacy probiotic + colostrum is created to support the activity of the immune system by maintaining the natural balance in the oral cavity and intestines. It contains 3 billion live lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, 4 probiotic strains, and the probiotic inulin. The colostrum added is a powerful immunomodulator that helps activate the body's natural defenses. SOpharmacy probiotic + colostrum is in a convenient form for intake - lozenges that facilitate intake and are suitable for the whole family.

Skincare for women

With the support of women's skincare, SOpharmacy has created a probiotic for women + collagen, with added strains with antioxidant activity that help slow down the aging process. The special formula is created to support the elasticity of the skin, hair, and nails and fights cellulite and acne.

Care for the little ones

SOpharmacy does not forget the care for the little ones and created the Probiotic for babies and children over 6 months. It helps prevent intestinal disorders when traveling, helps reduce colic, while supporting the natural strength of the child's body in diseases and infections.

Restore the gut microbiota during antibiotic treatment

SOpharmacy probiotic Power + is created to facilitate the normal functioning of the gut microbiota, assist the body during antibiotics treatment, and support the activity of the immune system. One SOpharmacy Power + probiotic capsule contains 4 strains of probiotic bacteria, probiotic inulin, and 5 billion live lactobacilli and bifidobacteria.

However, the most important thing in boosting the immune system remains good discipline and an overall understanding of the factors that influence it. Therefore, if you want to understand the impact of diet, smoking, sleep deprivation, alcohol, and the polluted environment on the immune system, you can find more useful information in the autumn issue of SOhealth magazine. And if you have already decided to improve the nutrition and condition of your digestive system, then by the end of October in pharmacies SOpharmacy, Ceiba, Sanita and online at www.sopharmacy.bg you will find all probiotics under our own brand with over 20% discount.

All products under the own brand of SOpharmacy are created according to special formulas. SOpharmacy works with Bulgarian and international partners, strictly monitors the quality of materials used and the production process to meet the highest world standards for good manufacturing practice.

*Takiishi T, Fenero C &Câmara N. Department of Immunology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, University of São Paulo. Intestinal barrier and gut microbiota: Shaping our immune responses throughout life