    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
  Report
2022-08-29
5.160 BGN    0.00%
10:11aSOPHARMA TRADING : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 22% growth in profit before taxes and 13% growth in revenue in the January-July period of 2022
PU
10:11aSOPHARMA TRADING : „Софарма Трейдинг“ АД отчита 22% ръст в печалбата ..
PU
08/29SOPHARMA TRADING : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
Sopharma Trading : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 22% growth in profit before taxes and 13% growth in revenue in the January-July period of 2022

08/31/2022 | 10:11am EDT
"Sopharma Trading" AD closed the seven months of 2022, reporting 22% growth in the profit before taxes. It reaches 18 605 ths. BGN compared to 15 296 ths. BGN in January-July 2021. The year-to-date revenue amounts to 610 435 ths. BGN which represents 13% growth vs. 538 412 ths. BGN, achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The financial parameters of "Sopharma Trading" AD in July only also showed growth. The profit before taxes in the seventh month increased by 30% to 2 408 ths. BGN compared to 1 850 ths. BGN, reported in July 2021. The revenue reached 92 567 ths. BGN which represents 24% growth vs. 74 442 ths. BGN in the same month of the previous year.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 336 M - -
Net income 2021 7,99 M - -
Net Debt 2021 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 90,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 582
Free-Float 18,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Antoaneta Georgieva Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD-1.71%91
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.60%26 919
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.73%17 730
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.10%14 062
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.32%11 693
CIPLA LIMITED9.99%10 528