Sopharma Trading : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 22% growth in profit before taxes and 13% growth in revenue in the January-July period of 2022

"Sopharma Trading" AD closed the seven months of 2022, reporting 22% growth in the profit before taxes. It reaches 18 605 ths. BGN compared to 15 296 ths. BGN in January-July 2021. The year-to-date revenue amounts to 610 435 ths. BGN which represents 13% growth vs. 538 412 ths. BGN, achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The financial parameters of "Sopharma Trading" AD in July only also showed growth. The profit before taxes in the seventh month increased by 30% to 2 408 ths. BGN compared to 1 850 ths. BGN, reported in July 2021. The revenue reached 92 567 ths. BGN which represents 24% growth vs. 74 442 ths. BGN in the same month of the previous year.