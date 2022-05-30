Sopharma Trading : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 47% growth in profit before taxes and 9% growth in revenue in April 2022

"Sopharma Trading" AD closed April 2022, reporting 47% growth of its profit before taxes. It reached 1 686 ths. BGN compared to 1 151 ths BGN in the same month of the previous year. The revenue in April increased by 9% to 83 490 ths. BGN vs. 76 417 ths. BGN, achieved in the fourth month of 2021.

"Sopharma Trading" AD also reports growth in its financial results for January-April period. The year-to-date profit before taxes reaches 10 097 ths. BGN, which represents 14% growth compared to 8 848 ths. BGN in the four months of 2021. Тhe accumulated revenue grows by 8% to 338 989 ths. BGN vs. 313 469 ths. BGN in January-April of the previous year.