  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Sopharma Trading AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-26
4.540 BGN   +3.18%
10:09aSOPHARMA TRADING : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 47% growth in profit before taxes and 9% growth in revenue in April 2022
PU
04/28SOPHARMA TRADING : Insider information
PU
04/28SOPHARMA TRADING : rdquo; AD reports 9% growth in profit before taxes and 8% growth in revenue in the January-March period of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma Trading : “Sopharma Trading” AD reports 47% growth in profit before taxes and 9% growth in revenue in April 2022

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
"Sopharma Trading" AD closed April 2022, reporting 47% growth of its profit before taxes. It reached 1 686 ths. BGN compared to 1 151 ths BGN in the same month of the previous year. The revenue in April increased by 9% to 83 490 ths. BGN vs. 76 417 ths. BGN, achieved in the fourth month of 2021.

"Sopharma Trading" AD also reports growth in its financial results for January-April period. The year-to-date profit before taxes reaches 10 097 ths. BGN, which represents 14% growth compared to 8 848 ths. BGN in the four months of 2021. Тhe accumulated revenue grows by 8% to 338 989 ths. BGN vs. 313 469 ths. BGN in January-April of the previous year.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 336 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2021 7,99 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
Net Debt 2021 259 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Antoaneta Georgieva Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD-13.52%85
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.6.88%27 957
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.89%18 483
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.71%15 053
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.22.93%13 488
CIPLA LIMITED2.36%10 051