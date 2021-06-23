Sopharma Trading : reports a 26% increase in profit before taxes in May 2021

Sopharma Trading AD closed May 2021, reporting 26% growth in profit before taxes. Thus, in the fifth month of the year, it reaches 2 153 ths. BGN compared to 1 704 ths. BGN achieved in the same period of 2020. The company's revenue increases by 18% to 72 682 ths. BGN vs. 61 572 ths. BGN reported in May 2020.

The year-to-date profit before taxes of Sopharma Trading AD increased by 11%, amounting to 11 001 ths. BGN compared to 9 896 ths. BGN for the same period in 2020. The accumulated revenue for the period January-May 2021 grew to 386 151 ths. BGN, showing a 9% increase in comparison to the revenue of 352 760 ths. BGN realized in the first five months of the previous year.