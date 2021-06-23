Sopharma Trading : reports a 26% increase in profit before taxes in May 2021

Sopharma Trading AD closed May 2021, reporting 26% growth in profit before taxes. Thus, in the fifth month of the year, it reaches 2 153 ths. BGN compared to 1 704 ths. BGN achieved in the same period of 2020. The company's revenue increases by 18% to 72 682 ths. BGN vs. 61 572 ths. BGN reported in May 2020.
The year-to-date profit before taxes of Sopharma Trading AD increased by 11%, amounting to 11 001 ths. BGN compared to 9 896 ths. BGN for the same period in 2020. The accumulated revenue for the period January-May 2021 grew to 386 151 ths. BGN, showing a 9% increase in comparison to the revenue of 352 760 ths. BGN realized in the first five months of the previous year.
Disclaimer
Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 03:18:03 UTC.