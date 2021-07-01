Sopharma Trading : welcomed for the first time in Bulgaria a unique traveling clinic of GE Healthcare

On June 30, 2021, Sopharma Trading welcomed a unique traveling clinic of GE Healthcare, which brought to our country the latest technologies in Women's Health, Bone & Metabolic Health, X-Ray, Gastroenterology, and Oncology. It will stay in Bulgaria for two days, during which nearly 100 medical specialists will be guided on a personalized tour featuring the most innovative solutions in medical imaging.

The traveling clinic is part of the GE Roadshow event, which is held under the slogan 'Every Image Tells a Story '. Thus, from May to November 2021, it will tour 50 cities in 14 European countries to present GE Healthcare's innovative solutions for early detection of various diseases. These are solutions that redefine the established understandings of health care, diagnostic speed and the relationship, and trust between doctor and patient.

The event is held with the support of the Military Medical Academy Sofia, which provided the location of the mobile clinic during its stay in Bulgaria. For a unique tour in the world of state-of-art technologies, the clinic was visited by representatives of the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

'Our partnership with a global leader such as GE Healthcare allows us to bring innovations and technologies to our country that completely change the familiar models of health care. These are solutions that raise medical equipment to a brand-new level and that change the quality of images, and thus the speed of cancer diagnosis. And even if these technologies look like from the future, they are already available and can be installed in any health facility', commented Mihaela Karamanolova, Executive Director Medical Equipment Solutions in Sopharma Trading.