  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma Trading AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
  Report
Sopharma Trading : welcomed for the first time in Bulgaria a unique traveling clinic of GE Healthcare

07/01/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
On June 30, 2021, Sopharma Trading welcomed a unique traveling clinic of GE Healthcare, which brought to our country the latest technologies in Women's Health, Bone & Metabolic Health, X-Ray, Gastroenterology, and Oncology. It will stay in Bulgaria for two days, during which nearly 100 medical specialists will be guided on a personalized tour featuring the most innovative solutions in medical imaging.

The traveling clinic is part of the GE Roadshow event, which is held under the slogan 'Every Image Tells a Story '. Thus, from May to November 2021, it will tour 50 cities in 14 European countries to present GE Healthcare's innovative solutions for early detection of various diseases. These are solutions that redefine the established understandings of health care, diagnostic speed and the relationship, and trust between doctor and patient.

The event is held with the support of the Military Medical Academy Sofia, which provided the location of the mobile clinic during its stay in Bulgaria. For a unique tour in the world of state-of-art technologies, the clinic was visited by representatives of the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

'Our partnership with a global leader such as GE Healthcare allows us to bring innovations and technologies to our country that completely change the familiar models of health care. These are solutions that raise medical equipment to a brand-new level and that change the quality of images, and thus the speed of cancer diagnosis. And even if these technologies look like from the future, they are already available and can be installed in any health facility', commented Mihaela Karamanolova, Executive Director Medical Equipment Solutions in Sopharma Trading.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:37:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 341 M 815 M 815 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 171 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 533
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart SOPHARMA TRADING AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma Trading AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 BGN
Average target price 7,09 BGN
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Antoaneta Georgieva Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD-9.91%108
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.37.06%25 058
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.39%23 204
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.03%21 753
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.2.29%11 862
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.80%11 319