Sopharma Trading presents the latest technologies in ultrasound systems at EchoPac workshop

On November 4, for the second consecutive time this year, with the support of GE Healthcare Sopharma Trading will hold an interactive virtual EchoPac workshop, dedicated to the latest technologies in ultrasound systems for cardiovascular diagnostics. A special guest will be Assoc. Dr. Krassimira Hristova - Chair of the working group on echocardiography of the Association of Cardiologists in Bulgaria.

During the event will be presented practical sessions with a virtual EchoPac station, providing access to the latest technologies integrated into Vivid ultrasound systems, manufactured by GE Healthcare. There will be demonstrated new clinical approaches, building the skills in everyday practice, and technologies based on "artificial" intelligence. The workshop will present solutions based on algorithms determining accuracy, precision, speed, and security in clinical information.

As a leading company in the healthcare sector, Sopharma Trading continues its mission to support Bulgarian specialists in improving their knowledge and diagnostic methods in patient care, following global trends. The team of Business Unit Medical Equipment Solutions in Sopharma Trading will continue to support events and organize trainings through Sopharma Trading Academy on a number of important topics related to hospital care.

For participation and more information about EchoPac workshop, you can contact us by email yordanka.georgieva@sopharmatrading.bg