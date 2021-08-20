Sopharma Trading : reports 24% growth in the profit before taxes in July 2021

Sopharma Trading AD closed July 2021 reporting 24% growth in the profit before taxes. Thus, it reached 1 850 ths. BGN compared to 1 494 ths. BGN, achieved in the seventh month of the previous year. The revenue increased by 10% to 74 442 ths. BGN vs. 67 817 ths. BGN in July 2020.

The accumulated results of Sopharma Trading preserve its stable growth trend. The year-to-date revenue reaches 538 412 ths. BGN which represents 10% growth compared to 488 724 ths. BGN for the first seven months of 2020. The accumulated profit before taxes increases by 9% to 15 296 ths. BGN vs.14 006 ths. BGN, reported in the same period of the previous year.