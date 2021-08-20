Log in
Sopharma Trading : reports 24% growth in the profit before taxes in July 2021

08/20/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
Sopharma Trading AD closed July 2021 reporting 24% growth in the profit before taxes. Thus, it reached 1 850 ths. BGN compared to 1 494 ths. BGN, achieved in the seventh month of the previous year. The revenue increased by 10% to 74 442 ths. BGN vs. 67 817 ths. BGN in July 2020.

The accumulated results of Sopharma Trading preserve its stable growth trend. The year-to-date revenue reaches 538 412 ths. BGN which represents 10% growth compared to 488 724 ths. BGN for the first seven months of 2020. The accumulated profit before taxes increases by 9% to 15 296 ths. BGN vs.14 006 ths. BGN, reported in the same period of the previous year.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
