    SFT   BG1100086070

SOPHARMA TRADING AD

(SFT)
„My greatest pride is my team!“

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Iliyan Tishevishki is a Business Applications Manager and has been part of the company for over 10 years. During this period, he went through several positions, entirely in the field of IT technology.

Iliyan has participated in the creation and implementation of a lot of projects that help him develop as a specialist in the field. He shares that his greatest pride is the team he has managed to form, and with which through dedication and responsibility, they successfully build many processes in Sopharma Trading.

What Sopharma Trading means to you, Iliyan?

A place where I have learned a lot, a place that sustains passion, and a place where I work with pleasure. From the first day, I was impressed by the atmosphere in the company and the positive attitude of colleagues. Over the years, together we managed to learn a lot and help each other in a lot of areas. This is the first company where I feel there is more to give and more to learn.

What are your top 3 personal values?

Responsibility is leading because this is the motto of our team. In the next place, I would put the passion, because, without it, work always looks just like work. Last but not least, family is very important to me and this value is a part of my life. When I feel their support and the support of my team, I will be able to be committed to the development.

And which company value do you feel like yours the most?

Passion, of course - there is no secret that when I start something it's important to feel it as my own. And that is why passion is extremely important to me and has always helped me achieve my goals, not only professionally.

If you had to name five things you do in your work every day, what would they be?

It is difficult to describe the atmosphere in the company in five things. The dynamics are quite large, and I can say that our team does not have monotonous days. Every day we communicate with the team, with developers, both from other departments and with international developers on the projects of Digital Solutions. In addition, most of my day is spent in hundreds of conversations with the Retail team.

With which of your achievements in Sopharma Trading are you most proud of and why Iliyan?

Without modesty, my achievements in the company, I am proud of, are at least a few. Most of all, I am extremely proud of the team I managed to form, and I am very grateful to everyone for their dedication and responsibility.

Finally, which is the dream you are about to make come true in the company?

To continue to develop, to learn new things and to give the best of myself - that's what I want to keep doing. Because, as Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said - "A man is only as big as his dreams." - I don't have many dreams, but all I have are big.

Disclaimer

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
