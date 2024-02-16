Sopheon plc is engaged in the design, development, and marketing of software products with associated implementation and consultancy services. The Company is focused on the provision of software and services for complete enterprise innovation management (EIM) solutions. The Company's products include Accolade, Acclaim Ideas, Acclaim Products, and Acclaim Projects. Accolade is a management product that connects organizations to marketplace change and to delivering new products. Acclaim Ideas is the idea management tool to find, align, test, and deliver the ideas in the organization. Acclaim Products enables people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders, and make decisions. Acclaim Projects is the command center for project management offices. It provides project assurance and informed decision-making throughout the project's lifecycle. The Company's customers include Smucker, Rust-Oleum, AB Electrolux, Merck KGaA, and Certis Europe.

Sector Software