Sopheon PLC - Minnesota-based enterprise software and services company - Says High Court sanctions scheme by which the the GBP115 million takeover from Wellspring Worldwide Inc will be facilitated. Explains the scheme is expected to become effective on February 20 with shares expected to be cancelled on February 21. In December, Sopheon said that Wellspring has offered GBP10.00 in cash per Sopheon share.
Current stock price: 988.00 pence
12-month change: up 62%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.