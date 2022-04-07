Log in
Sopheon : Boosts System with Real-time Information and Collaboration Enhancements

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sopheon, the leading international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, today announced a series of upgrades to its flagship product, Accolade®.

With an unprecedented level of transparency resulting in better analysis, a higher level of risk identification and improved reporting, Accolade enables stakeholders to make faster, fact-based decisions that drive innovation forward.

Accolade is a flexible and scalable single innovation system that provides the ability to control and manage innovation and new product development programs more effectively. Hundreds of long-standing blue-chip customers have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, increased time to market, streamlined operational costs and greater product success.

"Innovation projects face many speed bumps on the road from inception to the market. Sopheon has smoothed the road to innovation success with these latest communication and collaboration enhancements,"said Michael Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. "Accolade provides a secure, self-service environment that allows stakeholders to be self-reliant in tracking processes and progress. By staying informed on a real-time basis, without needing the involvement of project managers, key stakeholders are empowered to make faster, fact-based decisions. Sopheon's Accolade provides the perfect mix of self-reliance, accountability, transparency and decision-making capabilities for ensuring new product success."

Benefits of the latest Accolade enhancements include:

Real-time information sharing - Accolade provides an easy and secure way for project and portfolio managers to set up and share information. Stakeholders can see live data automatically on-demand without needing a license for Accolade. This provides visibility into product portfolio performance and ensures that stakeholders are completely informed and aligned with relevant information that is always up to date.

Deeper collaboration - The addition of Slack to Sopheon's support for Microsoft Teams extends Accolade's communication and collaboration capabilities. The improved and fully integrated experience enables users to easily engage team members where they are most comfortable working in Accolade.

Valuable new insights - Sopheon's Trended Metrics is a powerful evaluation tool that helps users determine whether their product or portfolio is on track. Accolade automatically highlights and shows how specific metrics are trending and gives users an immediate indication where problems are likely to occur. It also captures updates since previous communications with stakeholders.

For further information contact:

Andy Michuda (Executive Chairman)
Arif Karimjee (CFO) 		Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane (ECM) 		finnCap + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
