    SPE   GB00BSZM1369

SOPHEON PLC

(SPE)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/01 09:42:17 am EDT
631.5 GBX   -2.09%
SOPHEON : Director Shareholdings
PU
Sopheon and The AIM Institute Partner to Redefine Product Innovation Process
AQ
Sopheon and The AIM Institute Partner to Redefine Product Innovation Process
CI
Sopheon : Director Shareholdings

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Sopheon has been notified that certain directors of the Company have undertaken transfers of ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") details of which are given below.

Barry Mence has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") to his spouse Maria Mence. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 1,895,958 Ordinary Shares.

Stuart Silcock has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his SIPP to his spouse Christine Silcock. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 279,490 Ordinary Shares.

Arif Karimjee has transferred 2,300 Ordinary Shares held in his brokerage account into his ISA. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 70,000 Ordinary Shares.

Further details on these transactions are included in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information contact:

Andy Michuda (Executive Chairman)
Arif Karimjee (CFO) 		Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane (ECM) 		finnCap + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
SOPHEON : Director Shareholdings
PU
Sopheon and The AIM Institute Partner to Redefine Product Innovation Process
AQ
Sopheon and The AIM Institute Partner to Redefine Product Innovation Process
CI
Sopheon Announces Results for 2021
AQ
Earnings Flash (SPE.L) SOPHEON Posts FY21 Revenue $34.4M
MT
SOPHEON : Results Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
SOPHEON : 2021 Annual Results Statement
PU
Sopheon plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
Sopheon Recommends Dividend Payable on 8 July 2022
CI
Sopheon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 28,1 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2022 53,8 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 68,1 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
Greg Coticchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Executive Chairman
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHEON PLC-31.02%89
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.33%2 311 359
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.94%74 482
SEA LIMITED-46.45%67 315
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.52%65 585
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.56%51 023