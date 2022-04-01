Sopheon : Director Shareholdings

Sopheon has been notified that certain directors of the Company have undertaken transfers of ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") details of which are given below.

Barry Mence has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") to his spouse Maria Mence. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 1,895,958 Ordinary Shares.

Stuart Silcock has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his SIPP to his spouse Christine Silcock. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 279,490 Ordinary Shares.

Arif Karimjee has transferred 2,300 Ordinary Shares held in his brokerage account into his ISA. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 70,000 Ordinary Shares.

Further details on these transactions are included in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

