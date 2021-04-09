Log in
SOPHEON PLC SPE GB00BSZM1369

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:35:26 am
870 GBX
Sopheon : Issue of Equity – Option Exercise

04/09/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Sopheon plc, an international global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, announces that, following the exercise of options by an employee, it has issued and allotted 20,125 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 16 April 2021.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,453,488. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,453,488 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information contact:

Andy Michuda, Chairman
Arif Karimjee, CFO 		Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes/Giles Rolls (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane (ECM) 		finnCap + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 200 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 18:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
