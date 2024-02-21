Sopheon PLC - Minnesota-based enterprise software and services company - Updates on its acquisition by IOps Buyer Inc, a subsidiary of Wellspring Worldwide Inc, itself a portfolio company of funds managed and/or advised by Atlanta, Georgia-based private equity firm Resurgens Technology Partners. Said on Tuesday that the scheme of arrangement was now effective, and that its entire share capital is now owned by IOps. Shares were suspended on Tuesday in London.

Company announces on Wednesday that its shares are cancelled from trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, with immediate effect.

