  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sopheon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPE   GB00BSZM1369

SOPHEON PLC

(SPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/29 11:35:01 am EDT
620.00 GBX    0.00%
01:08pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings (April 29, 2022)
PU
04/07Sopheon Boosts Innovation System with Real-time Information and Collaboration Enhancements   
AQ
04/07Sopheon Announces Series of Upgrades to its Product, Accolade
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings (April 29, 2022)

04/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuerof existing shares to which voting rights are at-tachedii:

SOPHEON PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

27 APRIL 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29 APRIL 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable).

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BSZM1369

1,164,070

11.0304

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,164,070

11.0304

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of vot-ing rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

11.0304

11.0304

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

11.0304

11.0304

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

11.0304

11.0304

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

11.0304

11.0304

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

0.0095

0.0095

Hargreave Hale Ltd

11.0209

11.0209

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

29 APRIL 2022

Disclaimer

Sopheon plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,8 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2022 35,6 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -511x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 65,4 M 81,5 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SOPHEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Sopheon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 620,00 GBX
Average target price 1 250,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg Coticchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Karimjee CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Lloyd Michuda Executive Chairman
Paul Heller Chief Technology Officer
Stuart Andrew Silcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHEON PLC-33.69%81
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.88%2 166 152
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-31.82%65 901
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.33%59 110
SEA LIMITED-62.14%47 410
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.08%46 214