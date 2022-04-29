TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings (April 29, 2022)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuerof existing shares to which voting rights are at-tachedii:

SOPHEON PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

27 APRIL 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29 APRIL 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable).

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00BSZM1369 1,164,070 11.0304 SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,164,070 11.0304

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of vot-ing rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 11.0304 11.0304 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 11.0304 11.0304 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 11.0304 11.0304 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 11.0304 11.0304 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 0.0095 0.0095 Hargreave Hale Ltd 11.0209 11.0209

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi