The hospital will enhance its testing and research of blood cancers with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Instituto Mário Penna is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. Located in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the Instituto Mário Penna will use SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to advance its testing, research, and advance data-driven diagnoses and treatment decisions for blood-related cancers and disorders.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in Brazil, with 704,000 anticipated new cancer cases expected between 2023 and 2025.1 On a global scale, blood cancers are the fifth most common type of cancer in the world.2 The Instituto Mário Penna specializes in treating patients with cancer and is one of the largest providers of oncology services in Brazil. With 58 beds, the center offers both in-patient and out-patient care, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, clinical laboratory analysis, and surgical care. Instituto Mário Penna has implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to improve its onsite testing capabilities and to inform more data-driven treatment plans.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS we are committed to accelerating and expanding the use of precision medicine," said Ricardo Mendonca Filho, PhD., Managing Director, LAPAC, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Instituto Mário Penna is a staple within the cancer-care community in Brazil, and its implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform shows its commitment to advancing cancer care. We are confident that our AI-based platform will help Instituto Mário Penna generate fast, accurate, and meaningful insights to support researchers and clinicians in making data-driven decisions."

Advances in diagnostics and treatment of blood cancers depend on timely, cost-effective, and reliable sequencing data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses NGS to target key variants from FFPE, blood, or bone marrow samples helping lead to fast and accurate detection of variants associated with the disease.

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is specifically designed to compute a wide array of genomic variants and continually hones its machine learning algorithms to detect genomic variants associated with rare and challenging cases. Additionally, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform delivers results that are nearly 100 percent reproducible to provide consistent inter- and intra-run results, ensuring stable and trustworthy sequencing data.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on LinkedIn.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

1 https://www.cancer.net/blog/2023-07/cancer-my-community-addressing-health-disparities-brazil

2 https://www.worldwidecancerresearch.org/news-opinion/2022/september/blood-cancer-everything-you-need-to-know/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sophia-genetics-announces-instituto-mario-penna-as-new-customer-302149227.html

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS