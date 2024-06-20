The French comprehensive cancer center implements liquid biopsy test to further its cancer diagnostics and research

Boston, MA and Rolle, Switzerland, June 19, 2024 - SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a leader in data-driven medicine, announced today that the IUCT-Oncopole (called "Oncopole"), a comprehensive cancer center in Toulouse, France, has expanded its research and testing abilities with the implementation of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. Clinicians at Oncopole will use the liquid biopsy testing capabilities to conduct non-invasive cancer genomic profiling and monitoring for patients.

Oncopole brings together the expertise of 2,000 professionals to treat more than 10,000 patients across southern France each year. Specializing in treating rare and complex pathologies, Oncopole will use the new liquid biopsy solution featuring the MSK-ACCESS® assay on the Sophia DDM™ Platform to expand its current multidisciplinary approaches to detecting, treating, and monitoring various cancers.

"This liquid biopsy offering will provide swift and critical insights to inform our cancer research, and to support a personalized approach for each patient," said Professor Gilles Favre, Med. Biol., PhD., Scientific Director of Oncopole. "Implementing MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ will enhance our current offerings as we work diligently to unlock answers to help our patients dealing with various cancers."

Liquid biopsy testing provides an alternative testing method to traditional solid tumor biopsy, which can be especially helpful when patients are facing limitations such as insufficient material or poor tissue quality, or simply need a less invasive method of biopsy. Liquid biopsy testing extracts cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from blood plasma, revealing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). This approach, obtained through a simple blood draw, expedites clinical decisions, accelerates results for researchers and clinicians, and streamlines monitoring.

"Oncopole is the first facility in France to bring this world-class test to its patients, and their adoption helps to advance cancer testing options globally," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are confident that insights provided by the power of the SOPHiA GENETICS network will support Oncopole as they join a growing network of cancer centers across the world that are adopting the MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ solution to support the growing need for cancer testing worldwide."

MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is a decentralized version of a highly validated ctDNA assay developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) that involves the deep sequencing of 146 key cancer-associated genes. The offering combines the sophisticated analytics, state-of-the-art algorithms, and global network of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, with the scientific and clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics to provide a best-in-class liquid biopsy solution.

Using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Oncopole will retain full ownership over its data and access to the SOPHiA GENETICS decentralized global network, helping to continuously advance its researchers' capabilities and knowledge base.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to unlock insights to deliver world-class care to patients across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to SOPHiA GENETICS.

