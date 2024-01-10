SOPHiA GENETICS SA provided preliminary earnings guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023. Based on information currently available, for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects to report Fiscal Year results in line with guidance provided at Third Quarter earnings: Full-year reported revenue growth expected to be at or above 30%; 2023 operating losses to be below 2022 levels.
