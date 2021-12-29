Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SOPHiA GENETICS SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOPH   CH1125843347

SOPHIA GENETICS SA

(SOPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/29/2021 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), announced today Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Jurgi Camblong and Chief Financial Officer Ross Muken, will participate in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available live and archived on SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, in the Investor Relations section.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Pottage
Head of Investor Relations
Jpottage@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact:
Eliza Bamonti
Director of Public Relations
Ebamonti@sophiagenetics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SOPHIA GENETICS SA
07:01aSOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
12/20SOPHIA GENETICS SA(NASDAQGS : SOPH) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/01SOPHiA GENETICS Launches Clinical Study of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
MT
12/01SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Launch of DEEP-Lung-IV Multimodal Clinical Study
AQ
12/01SOPHiA GENETICS SA Announces Launch of Their DEEP-Lung-IV Clinical Study
CI
11/30General Electric's GE Healthcare Forms Three Cancer Care Partnerships
MT
11/30SOPHiA GENETICS SA Announces Management Changes
CI
11/29SOPHIA GENETICS : Hosts Symposium with GE Healthcare at RSNA 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
11/29SOPHiA GENETICS Hosts Symposium with GE Healthcare at RSNA 2021
AQ
11/10SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Wider Q3 Adjusted Loss, Enters Collaboration Agreement With GE ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOPHIA GENETICS SA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 835 M 835 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SOPHIA GENETICS SA
Duration : Period :
SOPHiA GENETICS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHIA GENETICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jurgi Camblong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Muken Chief Financial Officer
Troy Cox Chairman
Zhenyu Xu Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Philippe Menu Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHIA GENETICS SA0.00%835
MICROSOFT CORPORATION53.97%2 562 098
SEA LIMITED8.96%120 293
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.17%98 222
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.15%79 686
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%57 154