Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Sophiris Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF1   CA83578Q2099

SOPHIRIS BIO, INC.

(BFF1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sophiris Bio : SNB Chairman sees only modest inflation risk in Switzerland - Schweiz am Wochenende

05/29/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks as he attends a news conference, in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan sees only modest inflation risk in Switzerland as the central bank maintains cautious optimism for global economic recovery, he said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

"In Switzerland, we believe the inflation risk is modest," Jordan said in the interview with Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende. "Until recently inflation here was even negative, meaning consumer prices were falling slightly, now it's back in positive territory. The National Bank expects moderate inflation."

Echoing remarks made on Tuesday, Jordan said the country's economy was not overheating and its monetary policy "appropriate".

"The strong currency also works to dampen inflation. The franc remains highly valued," he said.

Since 2015 the SNB has charged an interest rate of minus 0.75% on the overnight deposits of commercial banks, and intervened in currency markets to keep a lid on the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Jordan said the SNB hoped to one day come out of the phase of negative interest rates, but such policy remained necessary at the moment.

"It isn't the case that we consider a situation of negative interest rates desirable; it's quite the opposite," he said.

"But in the current environment, without negative interest rates the franc's value would increase markedly, which would massively harm our economy, associated with rising joblessness and negative inflation. That wouldn't help anyone," he added.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOPHIRIS BIO, INC.
04:23aSOPHIRIS BIO  : SNB Chairman sees only modest inflation risk in Switzerland - Sc..
RE
03/02Japanese and Swiss central bank shares soar in exuberant markets
RE
03/02Japanese and Swiss central bank shares soar in exuberant markets
RE
2020Sophiris Bio Announces Nasdaq Delisting
GL
2019Sophiris Bio Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporat..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -6,78 M - -
Net cash 2018 5,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -3,13x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 7,16 M 7,80 M -
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 100%
Chart SOPHIRIS BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sophiris Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randall E. Woods President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter T. Slover Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lars G. Ekman Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHIRIS BIO, INC.0.00%8
MODERNA, INC.71.86%72 090
LONZA GROUP AG0.63%47 317
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.04%45 512
CELLTRION, INC.-23.82%32 889
SEAGEN INC.-11.30%27 421