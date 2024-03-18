Consolidated statement of financial position
ASSETS (in millions of euros)
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Goodwill
2 668,9
1 943,9
Intangible assets
211,7
166,7
Property, plant and equipment
164,6
141,5
Right-of-use assets
457,1
359,9
Equity-accounted investments
185,9
183,5
Other non-current assets
73,8
114
Retirement benefits and similar obligations
40,6
38,5
Deferred tax assets
188,3
127
Non-current assets
3 990,9
3 075,1
Trade accounts receivable
1 372,4
1 104,2
Other current assets
515,5
410,6
Cash and cash equivalents
191,7
355,9
Current assets
2 079,6
1 870,7
Assets held for sale
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
6 070,5
4 945,8
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in millions of euros)
Share capital
20,5
20,5
Share premium
531,5
531,5
Consolidated reserves and other reserves
1 324,7
1 298,3
Equity attributable to the Group
1 876,7
1 850,3
Non-controlling interests
48,4
43,1
TOTAL EQUITY
1 925,1
1 893,4
Financial debt - Non-current portion
619,5
320,1
Lease liabilities - Non-current portion
392,9
312,8
Deferred tax liabilities
90
68,5
Retirement benefits and similar obligations
226,2
190,3
Non-current provisions
59,4
51,8
Other non-current liabilities
21,6
15,5
Non-current liabilities
1 409,5
959
Financial debt - Current portion
518,2
187,7
Lease liabilities - Current portion
110
77,7
Current provisions
53,9
46,7
Trade payables and related accounts
354,5
318,2
Other current liabilities
1 699,2
1 463,0
Current liabilities
2 735,9
2 093,4
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4 145,4
3 052,4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
6 070,5
4 945,8
Consolidated statement of net income
Financial year
Financial year
(in millions of euros)
2023
2022
Revenue
5 805,3
5 101,2
Staff costs
- 3 577,1
- 3 150,5
Purchases and external expenses
- 1 471,9
- 1 331,3
Taxes and duties
- 42,6
- 42,8
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment
- 178,6
- 141,7
Other current operating income and expenses
13,0
18,3
Operating profit on business activity
548,2
453,1
as % of revenue
9,4 %
8,9 %
Expenses related to stock options and related items
- 43,0
- 23,2
Amortisation of allocated intangible assets
- 38,0
- 32,3
Profit from recurring operations
467,2
397,6
as % of revenue
8,0 %
7,8 %
Other operating income and expenses
- 137,4
- 36,3
Operating profit
329,9
361,3
as % of revenue
5,7 %
7,1 %
Cost of net financial debt
- 19,5
- 8,7
Other financial income and expenses
- 16,3
- 5,7
Tax expense
- 111,7
- 83,2
Net profit from associates
6,7
- 14,7
Net profit from continuing operations
189,1
249,0
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
Consolidated net profit
189,1
249,0
as % of revenue
3,3 %
4,9 %
Non-controlling interests
5,4
1,2
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP
183,7
247,8
as % of revenue
3,2 %
4,9 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE in euros
Financial year
Financial year
2023
2022
Basic earnings per share
9,08
12,23
Diluted earnings per share
8,94
12,13
Consolidated statement of changes in net debt
(in millions of euros)
Financial year 2023
Financial year 2022
Operating profit on business activity
548,2
453,1
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (excluding allocated intangible assets)
176,1
144,4
EBITDA
724,3
597,5
Non-cash items
0,6
0,8
Tax paid
- 82,6
- 87,8
Impairment of current assets
- 0,2
4,6
Change in operating WCR
44,9
6,1
Reorganisation and restructuring costs
- 62,8
- 17,8
Net cash flow from operating activities
624,2
503,4
Payments relating to investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
- 100,6
- 94,2
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
6,9
0,1
Net change from investment activities involving property, plant and equipment and
- 93,7
- 94,1
intangible assets
Lease payments
- 106,0
- 94,5
Net interest (excluding interest on lease liabilities)
- 22,0
- 8,6
Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans
- 12,3
- 18,9
Free cash flow
390,2
287,2
Impact of changes in scope
- 1 049,2
- 13,8
Impact of payments relating to non-current financial assets
- 16,4
- 10,3
Impact of receipts relating to non-current financial assets
4,6
1,6
Dividends paid
- 94,5
- 71,6
Dividends received
2,7
2,8
Capital increases
-
- 0
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
- 26,1
- 17,5
Other cash flows relating to investing activities
-
-
Net cash flow
- 788,8
178,5
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
- 5,2
- 3,4
Impact of changes in accounting policies (IFRS 16)
- 0
-
CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT
- 794,0
175,1
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
356,2
216,9
Non-current financial debt - Beginning of period
- 320,1
- 448,4
Current financial debt - Beginning of period
- 188,0
- 95,6
Net financial debt - Beginning of period
- 152,0
- 327,1
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
191,5
356,2
Non-current financial debt - End of period
- 619,5
- 320,1
Current financial debt - End of period
- 518,0
- 188,0
Net financial debt at the end of the period
- 946,0
- 152,0
CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT
- 794,0
175,1
Consolidated cash flow statement
(in millions of euros)
Financial year
Financial year
2023
2022
Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)
189,1
249,0
Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions
291,6
189,4
Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value
5,4
- 2,0
Expenses and income related to stock options and related items
37,1
21,4
Gains and losses on disposal
1,3
3,7
Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies
- 6,7
14,7
Cost of net financial debt (including interest on lease liabilities)
31,0
15,0
Dividends from non consolidated securities
-
- 0,1
Tax expense
111,7
83,2
Cash from operating activities before change in working capital requirement (A)
660,3
574,4
Tax paid (B)
- 82,6
- 87,8
Change in operating working capital requirement (C)
44,9
17,1
Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A +B +C)
622,6
503,6
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
- 100,6
- 94,2
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
6,9
0,1
Purchase of non-current financial assets
- 8,6
- 4,9
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial assets
-
0,7
Cash impact of changes in scope
- 912,4
- 13,1
Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)
2,7
2,8
Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted
- 3,2
- 4,5
Net interest received
4,3
- 0,2
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)
- 1 010,9
- 113,2
Proceeds on the exercise of stock options
-
-
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
- 26,1
- 17,5
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
- 87,5
- 65,0
Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies
- 7,0
- 6,6
Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings
492,6
- 33,5
Lease payments
- 106,0
- 94,5
Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)
- 24,4
- 11,0
Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans
- 12,3
- 18,9
Other cash flows relating to financing activities
- 0,9
0,6
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)
228,4
- 246,5
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)
- 4,8
- 4,6
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D +E +F+G)
- 164,7
139,3
Opening cash position
356,2
216,9
Closing cash position
191,5
356,2
