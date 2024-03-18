Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. The activity is organized mainly around three areas: - consulting services: strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.; - systems integration and solutions: design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance; - outsourcing services and operation of professional processes: supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc. Net sales break down by market between industry (31.5%), services (22.5%), public sector (19.8%), finance (17.8%), telecommunications and media (6.5%) and retail (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48%), the United Kingdom (19%), Europe (31%) and other (2%).