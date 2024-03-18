Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS (in millions of euros)

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Goodwill

2 668,9

1 943,9

Intangible assets

211,7

166,7

Property, plant and equipment

164,6

141,5

Right-of-use assets

457,1

359,9

Equity-accounted investments

185,9

183,5

Other non-current assets

73,8

114

Retirement benefits and similar obligations

40,6

38,5

Deferred tax assets

188,3

127

Non-current assets

3 990,9

3 075,1

Trade accounts receivable

1 372,4

1 104,2

Other current assets

515,5

410,6

Cash and cash equivalents

191,7

355,9

Current assets

2 079,6

1 870,7

Assets held for sale

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

6 070,5

4 945,8

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in millions of euros)

Share capital

20,5

20,5

Share premium

531,5

531,5

Consolidated reserves and other reserves

1 324,7

1 298,3

Equity attributable to the Group

1 876,7

1 850,3

Non-controlling interests

48,4

43,1

TOTAL EQUITY

1 925,1

1 893,4

Financial debt - Non-current portion

619,5

320,1

Lease liabilities - Non-current portion

392,9

312,8

Deferred tax liabilities

90

68,5

Retirement benefits and similar obligations

226,2

190,3

Non-current provisions

59,4

51,8

Other non-current liabilities

21,6

15,5

Non-current liabilities

1 409,5

959

Financial debt - Current portion

518,2

187,7

Lease liabilities - Current portion

110

77,7

Current provisions

53,9

46,7

Trade payables and related accounts

354,5

318,2

Other current liabilities

1 699,2

1 463,0

Current liabilities

2 735,9

2 093,4

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4 145,4

3 052,4

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

6 070,5

4 945,8

Consolidated statement of net income

Financial year

Financial year

(in millions of euros)

2023

2022

Revenue

5 805,3

5 101,2

Staff costs

- 3 577,1

- 3 150,5

Purchases and external expenses

- 1 471,9

- 1 331,3

Taxes and duties

- 42,6

- 42,8

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment

- 178,6

- 141,7

Other current operating income and expenses

13,0

18,3

Operating profit on business activity

548,2

453,1

as % of revenue

9,4 %

8,9 %

Expenses related to stock options and related items

- 43,0

- 23,2

Amortisation of allocated intangible assets

- 38,0

- 32,3

Profit from recurring operations

467,2

397,6

as % of revenue

8,0 %

7,8 %

Other operating income and expenses

- 137,4

- 36,3

Operating profit

329,9

361,3

as % of revenue

5,7 %

7,1 %

Cost of net financial debt

- 19,5

- 8,7

Other financial income and expenses

- 16,3

- 5,7

Tax expense

- 111,7

- 83,2

Net profit from associates

6,7

- 14,7

Net profit from continuing operations

189,1

249,0

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

Consolidated net profit

189,1

249,0

as % of revenue

3,3 %

4,9 %

Non-controlling interests

5,4

1,2

NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

183,7

247,8

as % of revenue

3,2 %

4,9 %

EARNINGS PER SHARE in euros

Financial year

Financial year

2023

2022

Basic earnings per share

9,08

12,23

Diluted earnings per share

8,94

12,13

Consolidated statement of changes in net debt

(in millions of euros)

Financial year 2023

Financial year 2022

Operating profit on business activity

548,2

453,1

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (excluding allocated intangible assets)

176,1

144,4

EBITDA

724,3

597,5

Non-cash items

0,6

0,8

Tax paid

- 82,6

- 87,8

Impairment of current assets

- 0,2

4,6

Change in operating WCR

44,9

6,1

Reorganisation and restructuring costs

- 62,8

- 17,8

Net cash flow from operating activities

624,2

503,4

Payments relating to investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

- 100,6

- 94,2

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6,9

0,1

Net change from investment activities involving property, plant and equipment and

- 93,7

- 94,1

intangible assets

Lease payments

- 106,0

- 94,5

Net interest (excluding interest on lease liabilities)

- 22,0

- 8,6

Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans

- 12,3

- 18,9

Free cash flow

390,2

287,2

Impact of changes in scope

- 1 049,2

- 13,8

Impact of payments relating to non-current financial assets

- 16,4

- 10,3

Impact of receipts relating to non-current financial assets

4,6

1,6

Dividends paid

- 94,5

- 71,6

Dividends received

2,7

2,8

Capital increases

-

- 0

Purchase and sale of treasury shares

- 26,1

- 17,5

Other cash flows relating to investing activities

-

-

Net cash flow

- 788,8

178,5

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

- 5,2

- 3,4

Impact of changes in accounting policies (IFRS 16)

- 0

-

CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT

- 794,0

175,1

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period

356,2

216,9

Non-current financial debt - Beginning of period

- 320,1

- 448,4

Current financial debt - Beginning of period

- 188,0

- 95,6

Net financial debt - Beginning of period

- 152,0

- 327,1

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

191,5

356,2

Non-current financial debt - End of period

- 619,5

- 320,1

Current financial debt - End of period

- 518,0

- 188,0

Net financial debt at the end of the period

- 946,0

- 152,0

CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT

- 794,0

175,1

Consolidated cash flow statement

(in millions of euros)

Financial year

Financial year

2023

2022

Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)

189,1

249,0

Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions

291,6

189,4

Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value

5,4

- 2,0

Expenses and income related to stock options and related items

37,1

21,4

Gains and losses on disposal

1,3

3,7

Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies

- 6,7

14,7

Cost of net financial debt (including interest on lease liabilities)

31,0

15,0

Dividends from non consolidated securities

-

- 0,1

Tax expense

111,7

83,2

Cash from operating activities before change in working capital requirement (A)

660,3

574,4

Tax paid (B)

- 82,6

- 87,8

Change in operating working capital requirement (C)

44,9

17,1

Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A +B +C)

622,6

503,6

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

- 100,6

- 94,2

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6,9

0,1

Purchase of non-current financial assets

- 8,6

- 4,9

Proceeds from sale of non-current financial assets

-

0,7

Cash impact of changes in scope

- 912,4

- 13,1

Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)

2,7

2,8

Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted

- 3,2

- 4,5

Net interest received

4,3

- 0,2

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)

- 1 010,9

- 113,2

Proceeds on the exercise of stock options

-

-

Purchase and sale of treasury shares

- 26,1

- 17,5

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company

- 87,5

- 65,0

Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies

- 7,0

- 6,6

Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings

492,6

- 33,5

Lease payments

- 106,0

- 94,5

Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)

- 24,4

- 11,0

Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans

- 12,3

- 18,9

Other cash flows relating to financing activities

- 0,9

0,6

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)

228,4

- 246,5

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)

- 4,8

- 4,6

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D +E +F+G)

- 164,7

139,3

Opening cash position

356,2

216,9

Closing cash position

191,5

356,2

