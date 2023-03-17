Sopra Steria : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

Press Release
Release of availability
2022 Universal Registration Document
Annual Financial Report
Paris, 17 March 2023
The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group 2022 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2023 under D.23-0111.
The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors(under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports) and it's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.
The Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross- reference table on page 349; information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross- reference table on pages 345 to 347; reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees; and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
