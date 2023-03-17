Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sopra Steria Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOP   FR0000050809

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

(SOP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:24 2023-03-17 pm EDT
187.50 EUR   -2.29%
Sopra Steria : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
PU
07:16aListings confirmed in uptrend; Webuild bullish
AN
03:42aFutures up; Fed window use at highest since 2008
AN
Sopra Steria : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

03/17/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Press Release

Release of availability

2022 Universal Registration Document

Annual Financial Report

Paris, 17 March 2023

The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group 2022 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2023 under D.23-0111.

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors(under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports) and it's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross- reference table on page 349; information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross- reference table on pages 345 to 347; reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees; and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Image Sept

Olivier Psaume

Caroline Simon-Phélip

investors@soprasteria.com

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.40.67.68.16

+33.1.53.70.74.65

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Disclaimer

Sopra Steria Group SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
