Sopra Steria : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

2022 Universal Registration Document

Annual Financial Report

Paris, 17 March 2023

The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group 2022 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2023 under D.23-0111.

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors(under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports) and it's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross- reference table on page 349; information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross- reference table on pages 345 to 347; reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees; and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Investor Relations Press Relations Sopra Steria Group Image Sept Olivier Psaume Caroline Simon-Phélip investors@soprasteria.com caroline.simon@image7.fr +33.1.40.67.68.16 +33.1.53.70.74.65

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.