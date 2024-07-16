SOPRA STERIA : Berenberg initiates buy coverage

On Tuesday, Berenberg initiated coverage of the Sopra Steria share with a Buy recommendation and a price target of 238 euros, which points to a potential upside of around 25%.



In a research note, the consultancy praises the digital transformation specialist's "solidly anchored" roots within several business sectors, which it considers "attractive".



Given the company's strong foothold in several blue-chip European groups, as well as in the public sector, we believe it is well placed to benefit from the strong growth expected in technology services over the coming years", the analyst argues.



