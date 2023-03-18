Sopra Steria : Corportate Rsponsibility Report - Extract from Universal Registration Document 2022 03/18/2023 | 09:37am EDT Send by mail :

Labour relations 129 3. Environmental responsibility: Beyond climate action and net-zero emissions 130 3.1. Environmental strategy 130 3.2. Seven priority areas of action 133 3.3. Incorporating climate risks and opportunities into the Group's strategy 135 3.4. Optimising resource consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions 137 3.5. Including environmental sustainability in our service offering 143 3.6. Green taxonomy (Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of 18 June 2020) 146 3.7. Outlook 153 4. Commitments to society 154 4.1. Put our values into effect and ensure the compliance of our actions 154 4.2. Implementing responsible purchasing 157 4.3. Helping our clients with their sustainability programmes 158 4.4. Data protection and secure operations 161 4.5. Our community engagement initiatives 162 4.6. Duty of vigilance and vigilance plan 165 5. Methodological note 166 6. SDG/Global Compact/GRI/TCFD-CDSB cross-reference table 168 7. Workforce and environmental indicators 171 Summary of workforce indicators 171 Summary of environmental indicators 178 8. Report by the independent third party on the verification of the consolidated statement of non-financial performance presented in the Management Report 183 101 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY Message from the Chief Executive Officer "Building a brighter future for everyone and protecting the environment are central to our commitments" Cyril Malargé Chief Executive Officer We have faced one health, energy and social crisis after another, with geopolitical tensions exacerbating the situation, and now we urgently need to embark on the most universally acceptable environmental transition possible. These are huge challenges. The changes they necessitate are opening up plenty of opportunities, and the transformations will go so deep that they will require integrity, resolve, a commitment to high standards and, lastly, decision-making and actions in good faith. In 2022, Sopra Steria addressed these challenges head-on, applying the strengths of a Group that had long been committed to responsibility and sustainability. We have worked with and achieved progress with all our stakeholders. Our employees are the bedrock of our strength and our ability to get things done. Our clients are the reason why we innovate and embrace change. With our partners, we are developing tech-driven solutions to create a more sustainable world. We are taking our suppliers with us on our Foreword journey, and our shareholders are firmly behind our corporate project. Building a brighter future for everyone and protecting the environment are central to our commitments. Alongside our stakeholders, we are focused on creating sustainable, shared value. These key social, environmental, ethical and solidarity-based commitments, which we present in this report, crystallise the Group's corporate responsibility vision and action agenda. We provide support for and empower our talented people so they can forge their own way as part of a collective drive for a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable world. Sopra Steria is deeply committed to diversity, inclusion and education and works hard to deliver equal opportunities at every level of the organisation that will help our Group forge ahead. Our employees are at the forefront of our strategy. We must enable them to give the best of themselves, and offer them the opportunity to develop in their own way, as part of a team that gives them a sense of purpose to what they do within our Group. The climate emergency, environmental protection and biodiversity are no longer optional extras. We need to step up our existing efforts and rally everyone behind these causes - in our ecosystem and beyond. We are among the climate action pioneers in our industry. To double down on climate, we have embraced the highest international standards in a highly transparent manner, and have been encouraged to take this even further by the recognition we have gained for our efforts. We are proud to appear on the CDP's A List for the 6th year in a row, to be the number 1-rated French business in our industry in the Financial Times' list of Europe's Climate Leaders, and to rank in 2nd place among all French businesses, all sectors combined in Le Point's ESG league table. As well as mitigating our own environmental impacts arising from our operations, we are speeding up efforts to integrate environmental and climate issues into our value proposition so we can enhance our clients' sustainability. Given the impact digital technology has on society and the economy, this represents a major goal for digital players such as Sopra Steria, which supports the transformation programmes of Europe's leading organisations. Our corporate responsibility-based values and principles are also reflected in the helping hand we provide for communities weakened by crises and facing the prospect of even greater inequalities with the accelerating digitalisation of the economy. As a leading player in the European tech industry, we have a duty to act responsibly and help lay the foundations for a more sustainable future. For this fifth annual Statement of Non-Financial Performance (SNFP) , Sopra Steria is publishing in its Universal Registration Document (formerly known as the Registration Document) a Corporate Responsibility Report including information relevant to the key non-financial risks to which the Group is exposed (workforce-related, environmental and social information and information relating to human rights and the prevention of corruption and tax evasion). In addition to the information that is required to be included as a mandatory part of the SNFP, this document voluntarily includes all useful and important workforce-related, environmental and social information under the banner of Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility programme. A description of the Group's business model is set out in the "Business model and value chain" section of the integrated presentation of Sopra Steria that forms part of this Universal Registration Document (pages 10 and 11). Key risks, methodology and policies, procedures and actions associated with managing and controlling those risks, including nonfinancial risks, are set out in Chapter 2 of this Universal Registration Document (pages 39 to 52). 102 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility strategy 1. Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility strategy Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility strategy and associated programme of actions are rooted in the Group's values and convictions and underpinned by a high level of commitment from senior management and all Group managers and employees. Our aim is to help create a more sustainable world by working together with all our stakeholders. Our corporate responsibility approach is underpinned by the mission Sopra Steria set for itself: "Together, building a positive future by making digital work for people" We firmly believe that digital technology can create opportunity and progress for all. When closely linked to humanity, it creates a virtuous circle that benefits society as a whole. Sopra Steria has chosen to be a "contributor" company involved in building a sustainable world in which everyone has a part to play. We see our contribution as sustainable, human-centred and guiding. Sustainable: We see our actions - whether in running our businesses or helping with the digital transformation of our clients - as part of a long-term approach. Our approach in support of a more sustainable world encompasses all our environmental, social, ethical and inclusive commitments. Human-centred: Our activities are focused on implementing projects that foster digital inclusion, equal opportunity and social open-mindedness. For a number of years now, we have been committed to education for young people, inclusion for people with disabilities and professional development for women. Guiding: Our contribution is rooted in our ability to anticipate, understand and translate the challenges posed by digital technology so as to be able to better assess their impacts on everyday life. We are thus able to help our clients meet their own sustainability challenges. We work with our stakeholder community and contributing to the debate on the impact of digital technology on society in order to inform our work on the responsible use of digital technology. This strategy is based on our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and on the materiality analysis that we use to assess the sustainability challenges faced by the Group. 1.1. Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility approach: Seven key commitments aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Drawing on the Group's business model (see the "Integrated presentation of Sopra Steria" section of this Universal Registration Document on pages 10-11) and the changing expectations of its stakeholders, Sopra Steria has defined seven key corporate responsibility commitments in respect of its materiality matrix updated in 2022: Being a leading employer that attracts the best talent and promotes positive labour relations, diversity and equal opportunity. Being a long - lasting, strategic partner for our clients, meeting their needs as effectively as possible by providing them with the best technology as part of a responsible and sustainable value - creating approach. Achieving net - zero emissions, protecting resources and helping combat climate change. Working with an expanded business ecosystem to collectively address key social issues that affect us all. Establishing ongoing constructive and transparent dialogue with our stakeholders. Acting ethically in our day - to - day operations and across all our business activities. Supporting local communities by stepping up our community engagement initiatives, notably in the area of digital inclusion. Sopra Steria: Founding partner of Forum de l'Engagement In 2022, our commitment to being a responsible and engaged company led to the Group becoming the founding partner of Forum de l'Engagement. When it comes to meeting the economic, social and environmental challenges facing the world, businesses and their employees are in the front line. Sopra Steria is proud to be the founding partner of Forum de l'Engagement, an initiative that aims to highlight and promote efforts by institutions and businesses to transition social, environmental and governance models towards a fairer and more responsible world. The Forum's member companies and organisations are committed to tangible action in six areas: fair, innovative and responsible economics, finance and industry; a more inclusive society; an effective ecological strategy; more socially and environmentally efficient regions; protecting human rights; and governance and responsible reporting. As a major player in the tech sector and an advocate for the responsible use of digital technology, we are keen to play our part in building a more ethical and inclusive digital society by sharing our experience with all Forum members. 103 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY Sopra Steria's corporate responsibility strategy The 10 Principles of the Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals We place great importance on ensuring that our corporate responsibility approach and the related initiatives are aligned with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and with the Sustainable Development Goals. As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (in the Global Compact Advanced reporting category), the Group supports the Global Compact's commitments in relation to human rights, international labour standards, the environment and anti-corruption. The Group directly and indirectly contributes to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and more specifically: SDGs 9, 11, 12, 13 and 16 through its core business activities;

SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15 and 17 through its voluntary initiatives (see "Integrated presentation of Sopra Steria", page 9). In addition to our seven commitments, we have defined three ESG (1) priorities for 2023 as part of our roadmap. The related policies and their main results are presented in the corresponding sections of this Universal Registration Document. 1.2. Corporate responsibility governance: A structured, robust organisation aligned with the Group's strategic goals A dedicated governance structure coordinates implementation of policy and associated improvement plans. The Chief Executive Officer, in conjunction with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, oversees the Group's corporate responsibility strategy, notably in relation to social, environmental and ethical issues. He chairs the Group's Executive Committee, which lays down operational guidelines in these areas. The Chief Executive Officer's compensation takes into account several criteria linked to corporate responsibility. The Deputy Chief Executive Officer oversees the Group's corporate responsibility programmes. He represents the Group in dealings with major government and industry bodies touching on these issues and on key committees overseeing corporate responsibility. That being the case, he chairs the Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Corporate Responsibility Advisory Board, both of which are described later in this document. In conjunction with the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development (CR&SD) Director, he oversees analysis of risks and opportunities relating to corporate responsibility issues. See Chapter 2, Section 1, "Risk factors" (pages 40-46). The CR&SD Director acts as the Group's Chief Sustainability Officer. As a member of the Group's Executive Committee since 2020, she manages the Group's corporate responsibility programme and her compensation takes into account targets linked to performance under this programme. Governance of corporate responsibility is structured around this Group department and four interdependent units: Environment, Workforce, Market and Community. 1.2.1. GROUP CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (CR&SD) DEPARTMENT Reporting directly to Executive Management, the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development (CR&SD) Department implements the framework governing the Group's corporate responsibility strategy, drawn up with Executive Management. It coordinates action plans, manages reporting, and analyses and assesses performance. It is supported by the relevant departments and divisions and a network of representatives within each entity. Its role is, in particular, to help entities take account of corporate responsibility goals and manage risks so as to: structure policies;

define shared indicators to improve the consistency and coordination of the corporate responsibility strategy. Each year, the strategy, issues and key achievements relating to corporate responsibility are presented for discussion to the Nomination, Governance, Ethics and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors. The governance structure ensures that corporate responsibility is: aligned with strategy and coordinated at the Group's highest level;

rolled out internationally across all business lines;

tailored to local and business - line - specific needs;

line specific needs; coordinated to ensure that Group policies gain appropriate local buy - in. 1.2.2. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY ADVISORY BOARD (CR ADVISORY BOARD) The purpose of the Corporate Responsibility Advisory Board is to provide external feedback on the various components of the Group's corporate responsibility approach. It consists of five external experts and key Group managers with responsibility for business units and major issues. This Board met twice in 2022. Topics discussed in 2022 include the following: Europe's new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR);

climate change and the challenges it presents for Sopra Steria;

