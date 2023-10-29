Stock SOP SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group

Equities

SOP

FR0000050809

IT Services & Consulting

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:36:04 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Sopra Steria Group 5-day change 1st Jan Change
159.20 EUR -8.08% -7.33% +12.75%
08:40pm SOPRA STERIA GROUP : France and the UK in the spotlight Alphavalue
Oct. 27 Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Sopra Steria Group

SOPRA STERIA GROUP : France and the UK in the spotlight Alphavalue
Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Group Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Group SA agreed to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Shared Services Connected Ltd from Cabinet Office for £82.3 million. CI
Nestlé Faces Higher Tax in India After Supreme Court Overturns Tax Treaties Ruling MT
Sopra Steria Meets Squeeze-out Threshold in Ordina Takeover MT
Sopra Steria Group SA reached a conditional agreement to acquire 5.3% stake in Ordina N.V. from Teslin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. managed by Teslin Capital Management BV, Mont Cervin S.à R.L., Jo Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Ordina, Chief Financing Officer of Ordina and others. CI
Entra Renews Norway Property Leases With Sopra Steria, SATS MT
Sopra Steria Group Secures 93% Stake in Ordina, Declares Offer Unconditional MT
Sopra Steria Group SA completed the acquisition of Ordina N.V. from Teslin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. managed by Teslin Capital Management BV, Mont Cervin S.à R.L., Jo Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Ordina, Chief Financing Officer of Ordina and others. CI
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and integration of companies Alphavalue
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and an operating margin improvement Alphavalue
Invest Securities Lifts Sopra Steria PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Sopra Steria Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Group Sa Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
SS&C Teams Up With UK's NHS Shared Business Services for Digital Transformation MT
Sopra Steria Integrates Generative AI Tools Into Its Development Platforms CI
Sopra Steria Officially Launches EUR518 Million Offer for Ordina MT
European Commission Clears Sopra Steria's Acquisition of Ordina MT
Yearly payment FA
Sopra Steria, Ordina Say Will Not File Notification for Proposed Merger with Regulators MT
Sopra Steria Group SA Announces Directors Appointments CI
RM hires MTI Technology CFO as new CFO, to start in summer AN
Sopra Steria Group SA acquired Connectiv-It. CI

Chart Sopra Steria Group

Chart Sopra Steria Group
More charts

Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. The activity is organized mainly around three areas: - consulting services: strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.; - systems integration and solutions: design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance; - outsourcing services and operation of professional processes: supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc. Net sales break down by market between industry (31.5%), services (22.5%), public sector (19.8%), finance (17.8%), telecommunications and media (6.5%) and retail (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48%), the United Kingdom (19%), Europe (31%) and other (2%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Sopra Steria Group

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
159.20EUR
Average target price
238.18EUR
Spread / Average Target
+49.61%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP Stock Sopra Steria Group
+12.75% 3 405 M $
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
+8.69% 182 B $
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+2.89% 147 B $
IBM Stock IBM
+1.16% 130 B $
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
-10.06% 88 450 M $
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
-8.48% 68 606 M $
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
-0.11% 47 272 M $
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+64.14% 41 267 M $
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+22.07% 41 256 M $
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Stock Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
+10.68% 31 969 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Sopra Steria Group - Euronext Paris
  4. News
  5. Sopra Steria Group : France and the UK in the spotlight
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer