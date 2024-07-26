Sopra Steria Group : Publication du Rapport Financier Semestriel 2024
July 26, 2024 at 11:49 am EDT
Sopra Steria Group : Publication du Rapport Financier Semestriel 2024
26 Jul 2024 17:45 CEST
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.
Il est tenu à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la règlementation en vigueur et peut être consulté sur le site Internet https://www.soprasteria.com/fr/investisseurs (Rubrique Investisseurs/Publications & Rapports Financiers/Rapports Financiers)
Relations Investisseurs
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
Relations Presse
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
BusinessWire
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
FR0000050809
SOP
Euronext
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. The activity is organized mainly around three areas:
- consulting services: strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- systems integration and solutions: design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- outsourcing services and operation of professional processes: supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.
Net sales break down by market between industry (29.6%), services (24.6%), public sector (19.4%), finance (16%), telecommunications and media (7.2%) and retail (3.1%).
53.5% of net sales are generated abroad.