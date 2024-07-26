Sopra Steria Group : Publication du Rapport Financier Semestriel 2024

26 Jul 2024 17:45 CEST

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2024.

Il est tenu à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la règlementation en vigueur et peut être consulté sur le site Internet https://www.soprasteria.com/fr/investisseurs (Rubrique Investisseurs/Publications & Rapports Financiers/Rapports Financiers)

