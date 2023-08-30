  1. Markets
SOP

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

Equities SOP FR0000050809

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:25:25 2023-08-30 am EDT
202.60 EUR +0.60% +1.60% +43.48%
08:30pm SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and integration of companies
Jul. 31 SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and an operating margin improvement Alphavalue

SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and integration of companies

Today at 02:30 pm

Today at 02:30 pm

Latest news about Sopra Steria Group

SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and integration of companies Alphavalue
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Strong organic growth and an operating margin improvement Alphavalue
Invest Securities Lifts Sopra Steria PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Sopra Steria Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Group Sa Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
SS&C Teams Up With UK's NHS Shared Business Services for Digital Transformation MT
Sopra Steria Integrates Generative AI Tools Into Its Development Platforms CI
Sopra Steria Officially Launches EUR518 Million Offer for Ordina MT
European Commission Clears Sopra Steria's Acquisition of Ordina MT
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Sopra Steria, Ordina Say Will Not File Notification for Proposed Merger with Regulators MT
Sopra Steria Group SA Announces Directors Appointments CI
RM hires MTI Technology CFO as new CFO, to start in summer AN
Sopra Steria Group SA acquired Connectiv-It. CI
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Change to a positive recommendation Alphavalue
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Positive developments throughout the Group Alphavalue
Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 28, 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Sopra Steria Group SA completed the acquisition of 17.28% stake in CS Communication & Systemes SA. CI
Sopra Steria Group SA agreed to acquire a 17.28% stake in CS Communication & Systemes SA for &#128;48.8 million. CI
Mib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib AN
SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Offensive in Benelux Alphavalue
Sopra Steria agrees to buy Ordina for about $555 million RE
Transcript : Sopra Steria Group SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI

Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. The activity is organized mainly around three areas: - consulting services: strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.; - systems integration and solutions: design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance; - outsourcing services and operation of professional processes: supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc. Net sales break down by market between industry (31.5%), services (22.5%), public sector (19.8%), finance (17.8%), telecommunications and media (6.5%) and retail (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48%), the United Kingdom (19%), Europe (31%) and other (2%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-10-27 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sopra Steria Group

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
201.40EUR
Average target price
237.22EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.79%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Chart Analysis Sopra Steria Group
+43.48% 4 487 M $
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Persistent Systems Limited
+33.97% 4 534 M $
TERADATA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Teradata Corporation
+37.05% 4 572 M $
NEXTDC LIMITED
Chart Analysis NEXTDC Limited
+46.48% 4 352 M $
WPF HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis WPF Holdings, Inc.
+53494.77% 4 272 M $
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Chart Analysis DXC Technology Company
-22.40% 4 264 M $
NCR CORPORATION
Chart Analysis NCR Corporation
+29.75% 4 257 M $
ALTEN
Chart Analysis Alten
+11.30% 4 785 M $
SOCIONEXT INC.
Chart Analysis Socionext Inc.
+201.03% 4 091 M $
ASGN INCORPORATED
Chart Analysis ASGN Incorporated
+1.34% 4 007 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
