Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From August 17th To 21st, 2020

08/31/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 17 August 2020:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted
average
price (EUR)

Total amount
(EUR)

17/08/2020

Transfer

63

N/A

N/A

Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.5Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.


© Business Wire 2020
