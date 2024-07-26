Consolidated statement of financial position
ASSETS (in millions of euros )
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Goodwill
2,334.2
2,586.2
Intangible assets
241.8
322.6
Property, plan and equipment
156.2
164.6
Right-of-use assets
417.6
457.1
Equity-accounted investments
97.0
185.9
Other non-current assets
56.5
73.8
Retirement benefits and similar obligations
47.0
40.6
Deferred tax assets
113.8
184.1
Non-current assets
3,464.2
4,015.0
Trade receivables and related accounts
1,359.0
1,372.4
Other current assets
591.1
515.5
Cash and cash equivalents
138.0
191.7
Current assets
2,088.1
2,079.6
Assets held for sale
638.6
-
TOTAL ASSETS
6,190.8
6,094.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in millions of euros )
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Share capital
20.5
20.5
Share premium
531.5
531.5
Consolidated reserves and other reserves
1,397.8
1,324.7
Equity attributable to the Group
1,949.9
1,876.7
Non-controlling interests
57.8
48.4
TOTAL EQUITY
2,007.6
1,925.1
Financial debt - Non-current portion
Lease liabilities - Non-current portion
Deferred tax liabilities
Retirement benefits and similar obligations Non-current provisions
Other non-current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Financial debt - Current portion Lease liabilities - Current portion
Current provisions
Trade payables and related accounts Other current liabilities
679.9619.5
355.8392.9
34.3114.1
202.0226.2
52.8
59.4
17.6
21.6
1,342.5
1,433.6
515.1518.2
106.2110.0
44.753.9
404.5354.5
1,542.01,699.2
Current liabilities
2,612.4
2,735.9
Liabilities held for sale
228.3
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,183.2
4,169.5
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
6,190.8
6,094.6
Consolidated statement of net income
(in millions of euros)
First-half 2024
First-half 2023
Revenue
2,949.4
2,676.7
Staff costs
-1,862.9
-1,637.3
External expenses and purchases
-712.2
-708.6
Taxes and duties
-19.7
-21.1
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment
-74.2
-58.4
Other current operating income and expenses
4.8
-1.4
Operating profit on business activity
285.3
249.9
as % of revenue
9.7%
9.3%
Expenses related to stock options and related items
-13.2
-22.9
Amortisation of allocated intangible assets
-20.9
-10.3
Profit from recurring operations
251.2
216.7
as % of revenue
8.5%
8.1%
Other operating income and expenses
-21.5
-28.2
Operating profit
229.7
188.5
as % of revenue
7.8%
7.0%
Cost of net financial debt
-8.8
2.4
Other financial income and expenses
-9.4
-4.9
Tax expense
-33.3
-47.6
Net profit from associates
-1.4
-0.1
Net profit from continuing operations
176.9
138.3
Net profit from discontinued operations
-46.1
-16.3
CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT
130.7
122.0
as % of revenue
Non-controlling interests
Net profit attributable to the Group
as % of revenue
4.4%
4.6%
7.6
9.5
123.2
112.5
4.2%
4.2%
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros)
First-half 2024
First-half 2023
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
8.40
6.37
8.26
6.31
-2.29
-0.81
-2.25
-0.80
Consolidated cash flow statement
(in millions of euros)
First-half 2024
First-half 2023
Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)
130.7
122.0
Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions
126.2
85.4
Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value
-2.7
3.1
Expenses and income related to stock options and related items
10.8
25.8
Gains and losses on disposal
1.0
0.3
Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies
3.2
0.1
Cost of net financial debt (including cost related to lease liabilities)
27.5
11.3
Dividends from non-consolidated securities
-0.3
-0.0
Tax expense
32.9
42.5
Cash from operations before change in working capital requirement (A)
329.5
290.4
Tax paid (B)
-40.4
-46.8
Change in operating working capital requirement (C)
-132.8
-14.0
Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)
156.3
229.5
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-40.1
-47.3
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
0.4
0.0
Purchase of financial assets
-2.1
-3.2
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
5.2
-0.0
Cash impact of changes in scope
-17.5
-291.7
Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)
0.3
2.7
Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted
-0.1
-3.5
Net interest received
1.5
2.1
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)
-52.3
-340.8
Proceeds from shareholders for capital increases
0.0
-0.0
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
-13.4
-3.1
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
-93.9
-87.5
Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies
0.0
-0.0
Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings
54.8
183.6
Lease payments
-67.2
-46.2
Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)
-19.9
-6.4
Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans
-5.7
-6.9
Other cash flows relating to financing activities
-0.6
-0.9
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)
-145.9
32.6
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)
-2.1
-6.0
Impact of the presentation of Sopra Banking Software
-9.5
-
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)
-53.5
-84.7
Opening cash position
191.5
356.2
Closing cash position
137.9
271.6
