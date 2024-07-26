Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS (in millions of euros )

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

Goodwill

2,334.2

2,586.2

Intangible assets

241.8

322.6

Property, plan and equipment

156.2

164.6

Right-of-use assets

417.6

457.1

Equity-accounted investments

97.0

185.9

Other non-current assets

56.5

73.8

Retirement benefits and similar obligations

47.0

40.6

Deferred tax assets

113.8

184.1

Non-current assets

3,464.2

4,015.0

Trade receivables and related accounts

1,359.0

1,372.4

Other current assets

591.1

515.5

Cash and cash equivalents

138.0

191.7

Current assets

2,088.1

2,079.6

Assets held for sale

638.6

-

TOTAL ASSETS

6,190.8

6,094.6

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in millions of euros )

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

Share capital

20.5

20.5

Share premium

531.5

531.5

Consolidated reserves and other reserves

1,397.8

1,324.7

Equity attributable to the Group

1,949.9

1,876.7

Non-controlling interests

57.8

48.4

TOTAL EQUITY

2,007.6

1,925.1

Financial debt - Non-current portion

Lease liabilities - Non-current portion

Deferred tax liabilities

Retirement benefits and similar obligations Non-current provisions

Other non-current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Financial debt - Current portion Lease liabilities - Current portion

Current provisions

Trade payables and related accounts Other current liabilities

679.9619.5

355.8392.9

34.3114.1

202.0226.2

52.8

59.4

17.6

21.6

1,342.5

1,433.6

515.1518.2

106.2110.0

44.753.9

404.5354.5

1,542.01,699.2

Current liabilities

2,612.4

2,735.9

Liabilities held for sale

228.3

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,183.2

4,169.5

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

6,190.8

6,094.6

Consolidated statement of net income

(in millions of euros)

First-half 2024

First-half 2023

Revenue

2,949.4

2,676.7

Staff costs

-1,862.9

-1,637.3

External expenses and purchases

-712.2

-708.6

Taxes and duties

-19.7

-21.1

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment

-74.2

-58.4

Other current operating income and expenses

4.8

-1.4

Operating profit on business activity

285.3

249.9

as % of revenue

9.7%

9.3%

Expenses related to stock options and related items

-13.2

-22.9

Amortisation of allocated intangible assets

-20.9

-10.3

Profit from recurring operations

251.2

216.7

as % of revenue

8.5%

8.1%

Other operating income and expenses

-21.5

-28.2

Operating profit

229.7

188.5

as % of revenue

7.8%

7.0%

Cost of net financial debt

-8.8

2.4

Other financial income and expenses

-9.4

-4.9

Tax expense

-33.3

-47.6

Net profit from associates

-1.4

-0.1

Net profit from continuing operations

176.9

138.3

Net profit from discontinued operations

-46.1

-16.3

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

130.7

122.0

as % of revenue

Non-controlling interests

Net profit attributable to the Group

as % of revenue

4.4%

4.6%

7.6

9.5

123.2

112.5

4.2%

4.2%

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros)

First-half 2024

First-half 2023

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

8.40

6.37

8.26

6.31

-2.29

-0.81

-2.25

-0.80

Consolidated cash flow statement

(in millions of euros)

First-half 2024

First-half 2023

Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)

130.7

122.0

Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions

126.2

85.4

Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value

-2.7

3.1

Expenses and income related to stock options and related items

10.8

25.8

Gains and losses on disposal

1.0

0.3

Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies

3.2

0.1

Cost of net financial debt (including cost related to lease liabilities)

27.5

11.3

Dividends from non-consolidated securities

-0.3

-0.0

Tax expense

32.9

42.5

Cash from operations before change in working capital requirement (A)

329.5

290.4

Tax paid (B)

-40.4

-46.8

Change in operating working capital requirement (C)

-132.8

-14.0

Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)

156.3

229.5

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-40.1

-47.3

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

0.4

0.0

Purchase of financial assets

-2.1

-3.2

Proceeds from sale of financial assets

5.2

-0.0

Cash impact of changes in scope

-17.5

-291.7

Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)

0.3

2.7

Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted

-0.1

-3.5

Net interest received

1.5

2.1

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)

-52.3

-340.8

Proceeds from shareholders for capital increases

0.0

-0.0

Purchase and sale of treasury shares

-13.4

-3.1

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company

-93.9

-87.5

Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies

0.0

-0.0

Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings

54.8

183.6

Lease payments

-67.2

-46.2

Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)

-19.9

-6.4

Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans

-5.7

-6.9

Other cash flows relating to financing activities

-0.6

-0.9

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)

-145.9

32.6

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)

-2.1

-6.0

Impact of the presentation of Sopra Banking Software

-9.5

-

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)

-53.5

-84.7

Opening cash position

191.5

356.2

Closing cash position

137.9

271.6

