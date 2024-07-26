The world is how we shape it
Half-Year
Financial
Report
at 30 june 2024
1. Business review
for the six-month period
Business activity and key events during the first six months of the year
- Consolidated income statement for H1 2024
- Comments on the components of net profit for H1 2024
- Workforce
- Financial position at 30 June 2024
- Acquisition and external growth transactions
1. Business activity and key events during the first six months of the year
Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria Group, commented:
"Despite the market having adopted a wait-and-see stance our first-half results are robust. They provide tangible evidence of the business's shift towards higher-added-value. This shift is intended to position Sopra Steria as a trusted, credible European alternative to global players, harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to help our clients deliver on their transformation objectives.
Our priorities fall into three key areas: upscaling in consulting; moving our tech offerings higher up the value chain; and upgrading our operating model.
Integration of companies acquired in 2023 has proceeded in line with the roadmap and is generating tangible commercial and operational synergies. Profitability at CS Group and the Benelux reporting unit improved significantly in the first half, confirming our full-year guidance.
Furthermore, most of the steps in the sale of banking software activities to Axway have been successfully completed(1). As such, the sale will be finalised in early September.
Lastly, we have improved operating profitability across each of our reporting units and confirm our guidance of achieving a Group operating margin of close to 10% in full-year 2024."
1.1. Consolidated income statement for H1 2024
The planned sale of most of the activities of Sopra Banking Software, announced on 21 February 2024, was reflected in the first half of the year in the legal carve-outof the Sopra Banking Software activities to be sold and the transfer to various Group entities of the activities to be retained. Since the carved-outactivities constituted a separate major line of business at 31 December 2023, they have been classified as a discontinued operation (in accordance with IFRS 5, Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations). The financial statements for the first half of 2024 are presented in accordance with this standard as of 1 January 2024, as are the restated comparative financial statements for 2023.
Moreover, as part of the review of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, the Group harmonised the method used to recognise revenue at Ordina. It considered that Ordina acted as an "agent" in the Netherlands and Belgium, in contracts involving the sale of external expertise. Revenue recognised for certain contracts now corresponds to a net amount equivalent to its margin or its commission rather than being recognised on a gross basis together with the recognition of an operating expense (IFRS 15). The 2023 baseline has been restated for the purposes of calculating organic revenue growth.
After taking these two factors into account, restated Q1 2024 revenue came to €1,484.6 million, equating to organic growth(2) of 0.2% (vs €1,587.4m reported, equating to organic growth of 0.3%).
SOPRA STERIA: 2024 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
H1 2024
H1 2023 restated*
H1 2023 reported
Change vs
Amount
Margin
2023 (rep'd)
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Key income statement items
Revenue
€m
2,949.4
3.8%
2,676.7
2,840.1
Organic growth
%
+0.3%
Operating profit on business activity
€m
285.3
9.7%
13.6%
249.9
9.3%
251.1
8.8%
Profit from recurring operations
€m
251.2
8.5%
20.9%
216.7
8.1%
207.8
7.3%
Operating profit
€m
229.7
7.8%
29.7%
188.5
7.0%
177.1
6.2%
Net profit from continuing activities attributable to
the Group
€m
169.3
5.7%
50.5%
128.8
4.8%
112.5
4.0%
Net profit attributable to the Group
€m
123.2
4.2%
9.5%
112.5
4.2%
112.5
4.0%
Weighted average number of shares in issue excl.
treasury shares
m
20.16
20.20
20.20
Basic earnings per share
€
6.11
9.8%
5.57
5.57
Recurring earnings per share
€
8.45
24.4%
7.60
6.80
* On a 2024 accounting standards basis (IFRS 5)
- The increase in Axway's share capital to help finance the purchase will take place between 26 July and 20 August 2024 (inclusive)
- Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this chapter.
30/06/2024
31/12/2023 restated*
31/12/2023 reported
Change vs
Amount
2023 (rep'd)
Amount
Amount
Key balance sheet items
Net financial debt
€m
1 057,0
11,7%
946,0
946,0
Equity attributable to the Group
€m
1 949,9
3,9%
1 876,7
1 876,7
* On a 2024 accounting standards basis (IFRS 5)
DETAILED BREAKDOWN OF OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN H1 2024
Sopra Steria revenue totalled €2,949.4 million, an increase of 3.8% relative to H1 2023 reported. The positive impact of changes in scope was €295.8 million, arising from the consolidation of CS Group and Tobania since 1st March 2023, and of Ordina since 1st October 2023. Currency fluctuations had a positive impact of €8.3 million. The classification of activities of Sopra Banking Software as assets held for sale generated a €163.5 million negative impact. Lastly, harmonisation of the method used to recognise revenue at Ordina generated a €41.1 million negative impact. At constant exchange rates, scope and accounting standards, revenue grew 0.3%.
The Group's operating profit on business activity rose 13.6% to €285.3 million, equating to a margin of 9.7%, up 0.9 points from H1 2023 reported. The classification of certain activities of Sopra Banking Software as assets held for sale is estimated to have a positive 0.5-pointimpact over the half-year period (positive 0.2-pointimpact on a full-yearbasis).
In France (42% of total Group revenue), revenue grew 4.4% to €1,251.3 million. This figure reflects the consolidation of CS Group for two extra months compared with the first half of 2023 and the reallocation of €21.6 million of revenue3) from activities that previously fell within the scope of Sopra Banking Software. At constant scope, revenue was down 1.6%, with the second quarter showing an improvement (down 0.1%) relative to the first quarter (down 3.0%). The defence and transport verticals both posted growth in the half-year; the public sector and financial services held steady; and other verticals - notably aeronautics - declined. The operating margin on business activity (9.5%) was up 0.4 points from the first half of 2023. The reallocation of activities previously within the scope of Sopra Banking Software boosted revenue by 0.2 points. CS Group's profitability increased by around 2 points.
Revenue for the United Kingdom (17% of total Group revenue) came in at €487.3 million, equating to organic growth of 3.1%, after declining slightly in the second quarter, notably as a result of the electoral context, which particularly affected SSCL's business. The most buoyant business areas were financial services, government and transport. The operating margin on business activity was once again high (11.6%), up 0.2 points from the first half of 2023.
The Europe reporting unit (36% of total Group revenue) generated revenue of €1,050.5 million, representing total growth of 28.1%. This change reflects the consolidation of Ordina and Tobania, the reallocation of €15.0 million of revenue2) from activities previously within the scope of Sopra Banking Software and a €41.1 million decline in revenue resulting from the harmonisation of the method used to recognise revenue at Ordina. Growth at constant scope, exchange rates and accounting standards came in at 1.5%. The most buoyant growth was in Scandinavia, Spain and Italy. The operating margin on business activity came in at 9.3%, up 0.4 points compared with the first half of 2023, including the dilutive effect of the reallocation of activities previously within the scope of Sopra Banking Software (-0.1 points). Profitability at the Benelux reporting unit, into which three companies are in the process of being integrated, increased by around 2 points.
The Solutions reporting unit (5% of total Group revenue) generated revenue of €160.3 million, up 12.6% in total following the reallocation of €17.9 million in revenue2) from activities previously falling within the scope of Sopra Banking Software. Excluding changes in scope, revenue held steady. Human Resources Solutions posted growth of 5.2%. Property Management Solutions contracted by 5.3%. The reporting unit's operating margin on business activity came to 7.6%, down
2.4 points from its level in the first half of 2023. The reallocation of activities previously within the scope of Sopra Banking Software had a negative impact of 3.1 points. Excluding the impact of changes in scope, the reporting unit's operating margin on business activity improved by 0.7 points.
SOPRA STERIA: REVENUE BY REPORTING UNIT (€M / %) - Q1 2024
Q1 2024
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Organic growth
Total
restated (A)
reported
restated* (B)
reported
(A/B)
growth
France
633,6
624,6
653,5
589,9
-3,0%
+7,4%
United Kingdom
240,0
240,0
223,5
216,7
+7,4%
+10,7%
Europe
531.9
547.7
525.1
410.4
+1.3%
+29.6%
Solutions
79.0
71.2
79.5
70.6
-0.6%
+11.9%
Sopra Banking Software
-
103.8
-
107.7
-
-
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
1,484.6
1,587.4
1,481.6
1,395.4
+0.2%
+6.4%
- Revenue at 2024 scope, exchange rates and accounting policies (IFRS 5 & 15)
- Baseline : 2023
Business activity and key events during the first six months of the year
SOPRA STERIA: REVENUE BY REPORTING UNIT (€M / %) - Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Organic
Total
Q2 2024
restated*
reported
growth
growth
France
617.7
618.5
609.0
-0.1%
+1.4%
United Kingdom
247.3
249.0
244.3
-0.7%
+1.2%
Europe
518.6
509.7
409.4
+1.7%
+26.7%
Solutions
81.3
80.9
71.8
+0.6%
+13.3%
Sopra Banking Software
-
-
110.3
-
-
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
1,464.8
1,458.1
1,444.7
+0.5%
+1.4%
- Revenue at 2024 scope, exchange rates and accounting policies (IFRS 5 & 15)
SOPRA STERIA: REVENUE BY REPORTING UNIT (€M / %) - H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2023
Organic
Total
H1 2024
restated*
reported
growth
growth
France
1,251.3
1,272.0
1,198.9
-1.6%
+4.4%
United Kingdom
487.3
472,5
461.0
+3.1%
+5.7%
Europe
1,050.5
1 034,8
819.8
+1.5%
+28.1%
Solutions
160.3
160,3
142.4
-0.0%
+12.6%
Sopra Banking Software
-
-
218.0
-
-
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
2,949.4
2,939.7
2,840.1
+0.3%
+3.8%
- Revenue at 2024 scope, exchange rates and accounting policies (IFRS 5 & 15)
SOPRA STERIA: PERFORMANCE BY REPORTING UNIT - H1 2024
H1 2024
S1 2023 restated*
H1 2023 reported
€m
%
€m
%
€m
%
France
Revenue
1,251.3
1,220.5
1,198.9
Operating profit on business activity
119.2
9.5%
113.3
9.3%
108.8
9.1%
Profit from recurring operations
106.6
8.5%
97.4
8.0%
90.1
7.5%
Operating profit
99.4
7.9%
89.7
7.3%
84.2
7.0%
United Kingdom
Revenue
487.3
461.0
461.0
Operating profit on business activity
56.7
11.6%
52.4
11.4%
52.4
11.4%
Profit from recurring operations
49.8
10.2%
45.5
9.9%
45.5
9.9%
Operating profit
48.2
9.9%
38.2
8.3%
38.2
8.3%
Europe
Revenue
1,050.5
834.8
819.8
Operating profit on business activity
97.3
9.3%
73.1
8.8%
72.8
8.9%
Profit from recurring operations
84.2
8.0%
66.0
7.9%
66.0
8.1%
Operating profit
72.6
6.9%
53.3
6.4%
56.2
6.9%
Solutions
Revenue
160.3
160.3
142.4
Operating profit on business activity
12.2
7.6%
11.1
6.9%
14.3
10.0%
Profit from recurring operations
10.6
6.6%
7.8
4.9%
12.4
8.7%
Operating profit
9.5
5.9%
7.4
4.6%
12.0
8.5%
* On a 2024 accounting standards basis (IFRS 5)
Risk factors and related-party transactions
1.2. Comments on the components of net profit for H1 2024
Profit from recurring operations came to €251.2 million, up 20.9% relative to the first half of 2023. It included a €13.2 million share-basedpayment expense (versus €28.4 million in the first half of 2023) and a €20.9 million amortisation expense on allocated intangible assets (versus €14.9 million in the first half of 2023).
Operating profit was €229.7 million, up 29.7%, after a net expense of €21.5 million for other operating income and expenses (compared with a net expense of €30.7 million in the first half of 2023).
Net interest expense was €18.2 million (versus €12.5 million in the first half of 2023).
The tax expense was €33.3 million in the half-year period, versus €42.5 million in the first half of 2023, translating to a Group-wide tax rate of 15.7% following the recording of non-recurring tax income in the United Kingdom.
For the 2024 financial year as a whole, the tax rate is estimated at around 23%.
1.3. Workforce
The Group's net headcount stood at 56,001 employees at 30 June 2024 (compared with 56,273 employees at 31 March 2024). Excluding headcount corresponding to the parts of Sopra Banking Software currently in the process of being sold, the net headcount at end-June was 52,413 employees.
Net profit/(loss) from associates came in at a €1.4 million loss (compared with a €0.1 million loss in the first half of 2023).
Net profit from continuing operations came in at €176.9 million, up 45.0%, giving a margin of 6.0%.
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations came in at a loss of €46.1 million.
Consolidated net profit came to €130.7 million, up 7.2% relative to the first half of 2023.
After deducting €7.6 million in non-controlling interests, net profit attributable to the Group came to €123.2 million, up 9.5% (compared with €112.5 million in the first half of 2023), representing a net profit margin of 4.2%.
Basic earnings per share came to €6.11 (up 9.7%), compared with €5.57 per share in the first half of 2023.
A total of 9,182 staff were employed at international service centres (India, Poland, Spain, etc.).
The workforce attrition rate was 15.2% (vs 15.7% in the first half of 2023).
1.4. Financial position at 30 June 2024
Free cash flow in the first half of 2024 came in at €44.0 million, in keeping with historical seasonal effects excluding the delay until July of the collection of tax credit receivables. This compares with €122.9 million in the first half of 2023, which included net receipts in advance of around €50 million.
Net financial debt totalled €1,057.0 million at 30 June 2024. This included €93.9 million in dividend payments. At end-June, it equated to 1.6x(4) pro forma 12-month rolling EBITDA before the impact of IFRS 16 (with the financial covenant stipulating a maximum of 3x).
1.5. Acquisition and external growth transactions
No material changes in the scope of consolidation took place during the period.
2. Risk factors and related-party transactions
2.1. Risk factors
The main risk factors are of the same nature as those presented in Chapter 2, Section 1 (pages 39 to 53) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marches Financiers (AMF) on 15 March 2024, available on the Company's website: https://www.soprasteria.com. As at the date of this report, no significant risk factors other than those mentioned in the 2023 Universal Registration Document had been identified.
The most significant risks specific to Sopra Steria are set out below by category and in decreasing order of criticality(based on the crossover between likelihood of occurrence and the estimated extent of their impact), taking account of mitigation measures implemented. This presentation of residual risksis not intended to show all Sopra Steria's risks. The assessment of this order of materiality may be changed at any time, in particular due to the appearance of new external factors, changes in operations or a change in the effects of risk management measures.
- Leverage calculated on the basis of net financial debt before IFRS 5 of €1,048 million.
For each risk, a description is provided in Chapter 2, Section 1 (pages 39 to 53) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document explaining in what ways it could affect Sopra Steria as well as
the risk management measures put in place, such as governance, policies, procedures and checks and dedicated action plans.
The table below shows the results of this assessment in terms of residual materiality on a scale of three levels, from least material
(•) to most material (•••).
Page in the 2023
Residual
Universal Registration
Category/Risk
materiality
Document
Risks related to strategy and external factors
Ability to offer appropriate, adapted solutions
•••
P. 41
Acquisitions
••
P. 42
Loss of business from a major client or vertical
•
P. 42
Attacks on reputation
•
P. 42-43
Risks related to operational activities
Repercussions of major external crises
•••
P. 43
Cybersecurity, protection of systems and data
••
P. 43-44
Pre-sales and delivery of projects and managed/operated services
••
P. 44-45
Risks related to human resources
Attracting talent /SNFP/ (1)
••
P. 45
Development of skills and retention of key personnel /SNFP/ (1)
••
P. 45-46
Risks related to regulatory requirements
Compliance /SNFP/ (1)
•
P. 46
- /SNFP/ This risk also relates to the provisions of Articles L. 225-102-1 and R. 225-105 of the French Commercial Code, which cover the Company's Statement of Non-Financial Performance.
2.2. Related-party transactions
These transactions are discussed in Note 15 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in this report (page 35).
3. Targets for 2024
- Revenue relatively stable on an organic basis;
- Operating margin on business activity of at least 9.7%;
- Free cash flow of around €350 million.
4. Events subsequent to the period-end, 30 June 2024
On 19 July 2024, the Group sold to Sopra GMT 3.619 million of the 6.914 million Axway Software shares it held, at the price of €26.50 per share, for a total sale price of €95.9 million. The Group will then sell to Sopra GMT all its pre-emptive subscription rights to Axway Software shares.
5. Simplified Group structure at 30 June 2024
Axway
Software SA
(France)
31.96%
(38.26%)*
Sopra HR Software
Sopra HR
Software SAS
(France)
Sopra
Banking
Software
Sopra Banking Software SA
(France)
Sopra Banking Software Ltd
(United Kingdom)
Sopra Banking
Software
Belgium SA
(Belgium)
Sopra Banking
Software
Morocco SA
(Morocco)
Sopra Banking
Software Solutions
India Pte Ltd
(India)
Sopra
France
United Kingdom /
Solutions
Asia
Sopra Solutions
Galitt SAS
Sopra Steria Ltd
SAS
(France)
(United Kingdom)
(France)
CIMPA SAS
NHS Shared
50%
Business
(France)
Services Ltd
(United Kingdom)
Shared Services
CIMPA GmbH
Connected Ltd
(United Kingdom)
(Germany)
Sopra Steria
Sopra Steria
India Ltd
Infrastructure &
(India)
Security Services SAS
(France)
CS Group
France SAS
(France)
CS Novidy's SAS
(France)
HE Space
Operations BV
(Netherlands)
Europe
Sopra Steria
España SAU
(Spain)
Sopra Steria
Benelux SA
(Belgium)
Sopra Steria PSF
Luxembourg SA
(Luxembourg)
Ordina
Belgium NV
(Belgium)
Ordina
Nederland BV
(Netherlands)
SourcePower B.V.
(Netherlands)
Sopra Steria
Group Spa
(Italy)
Sopra Steria AG
(Switzerland)
51%
Sopra Financial
Technology GmbH
(Germany)
Sopra Financial
Software GmbH
(Germany)
Sopra Steria SE
(Germany)
Sopra Steria
Custom Software
Solutions GmbH
(Germany)
ISS Software
GmbH
(Germany)
Sopra Steria AS
This organization chart represents companies whose turnover is greater than or equal to €20 millions and which are 95% - owned by the Group either directly or indirectly, unless otherwise specified (see percentage).
(*) Exercisable voting rights
owned directly
owned indirectly
(Norway)
Sopra Steria Sweden AB
(Sweden)
Sopra Steria Polska Sp Zoo
(Poland)
Annex/Glossary
■ Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, expressed
■ Basic recurring earnings per share: This measure is equal
on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the
to Basic earnings per share before other operating income
current year.
and expenses net of tax.
■ Organic revenue growth: Increase in revenue between the
■ Free cash flow: Free cash flow is defined as net cash from
period under review and restated revenue for the same
operating activities; less investments (net of disposals) in
period in the prior financial year.
property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets; less
■ EBITDA: This measure, as defined in the Universal
lease payments; less net interest paid; and less additional
Registration Document, is equal to Consolidated operating
contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit
profit on business activity after adding back depreciation,
pension plans.
amortisation and provisions included in Operating profit on
■ Downtime: Number of days between two contracts
business activity.
(excluding training, sick leave, other leave and pre-sales)
■ Operating profit on business activity: This measure, as
divided by the total number of business days.
defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to
Profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the
share-based payment expense for stock options and free
shares and charges to amortisation of allocated intangible
assets.
■ Profit from recurring operations: This measure is equal to
Operating profit before other operating income and
expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of
operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal,
infrequent or not foreseeable, presented separately in
order to give a clearer picture of performance based on
ordinary activities.
- SOPRA STERIA HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2024
