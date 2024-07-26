1

BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Business activity and key events during the first six months of the year

1. Business activity and key events during the first six months of the year

Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria Group, commented:

"Despite the market having adopted a wait-and-see stance our first-half results are robust. They provide tangible evidence of the business's shift towards higher-added-value. This shift is intended to position Sopra Steria as a trusted, credible European alternative to global players, harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to help our clients deliver on their transformation objectives.

Our priorities fall into three key areas: upscaling in consulting; moving our tech offerings higher up the value chain; and upgrading our operating model.

Integration of companies acquired in 2023 has proceeded in line with the roadmap and is generating tangible commercial and operational synergies. Profitability at CS Group and the Benelux reporting unit improved significantly in the first half, confirming our full-year guidance.

Furthermore, most of the steps in the sale of banking software activities to Axway have been successfully completed(1). As such, the sale will be finalised in early September.

Lastly, we have improved operating profitability across each of our reporting units and confirm our guidance of achieving a Group operating margin of close to 10% in full-year 2024."

1.1. Consolidated income statement for H1 2024