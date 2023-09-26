This is a joint press release by Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") and Sopra Steria Group SA ("Sopra Steria" or the "Offeror") pursuant to the provisions of Article 4, paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Ordina (the "Offer"). The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ordina. The Offer is made solely by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") which was published on 17 July 2023, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this press release will have the meaning as ascribed thereto in the Offer Memorandum. With reference to the joint press releases by Ordina and the Offeror dated 21 March 2023 and 17 July 2023, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Offer Conditions, all in accordance with the terms of the Offer Memorandum. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Percentage of Shares tendered under Sopra Steria's Offer for Ordina at 92.73% Paris, France and Nieuwegein, the Netherlands, 26 September 2023 - Sopra Steria and Ordina jointly announce that during the Offer Period, that expired today at 17:40 hours CET, 83,471,252 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 92.73% of Ordina's Outstanding Capital. As a result of the adoption of the Asset Sale and Liquidation Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting of Ordina on 6 September 2023, the Acceptance Threshold of at least 80% has been reached. Next steps In accordance with Article 16, paragraph 1 of the Decree and section 5.6 of the Offer Memorandum, the Offeror will announce whether it declares the Offer unconditional on or before 29 September 2023. Further information The Offeror is making the Offer on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum. In addition, Ordina has made available the Position Statement, containing the information required by Article 18, paragraph 2 and Annex G of the Decree in connection with the Offer. This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum or the Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete a nd additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement. Shareholders are advised to review the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in order to reach a reasoned judgment in respect of the Offer and the content of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement. In addition, Shareholders may wish to consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of tendering their Shares under the Offer. Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement are available on the website of Ordina (www.ordina.com) and a digital copy of the Offer Memorandum is available on the website of Sopra Steria (www.soprasteria.com). Such websites do not constitute a part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are also available free of charge at the offices of Ordina and the Settlement Agent, at the addresses mentioned below. Ordina: Ordina N.V. Ringwade 1 3439 LM Nieuwegein The Netherlands The Settlement Agent: ING Bank N.V. Bijlmerdreef 106 1102 CT Amsterdam The Netherlands iss.pas@ing.com 1

For more information: Investor Relations Press Relations Olivier Psaume Caroline Simon (Image 7) olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com caroline.simon@image7.fr +33 (0)1 40 67 68 16 +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65 For more information: Investor Relations Media relations Anneke Hoijtink Uneke Dekkers, CFF Communications anneke.hoijtink@ordina.nl uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl +31 615396873 +31 650261626 See also:www.shareholderofferordina.com About Ordina Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge. We do this by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges and people. We help our clients to accelerate, to develop smart applications, to launch new digital services and ensure that people embrace those services. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. You will find more information at www.ordina.com. About Sopra Steria Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end to - end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022. The world is how we shape it Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com.