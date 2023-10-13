This is a joint press release by Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") and Sopra Steria Group SA ("Sopra Steria" or the "Offeror") pursuant to the provisions of Article 4, paragraph 3, and Article 17, paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Ordina (the "Offer"). The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ordina. The Offer is made solely by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") which was published on 17 July 2023, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this press release will have the meaning as ascribed thereto in the Offer Memorandum. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Final results of the Offer for Ordina: Sopra Steria will hold 98.01% of all Shares Paris, France and Nieuwegein, the Netherlands, 13 October 2023 - Sopra Steria and Ordina are pleased to announce that 4,757,648 additional Shares, representing 5.29% of the Outstanding Capital, have been tendered under the Offer during the Post-AcceptancePeriod that expired at 17:40 hours CET today. Together with the Shares already acquired by the Offeror, this represents a total of 98.01% of the Outstanding Capital. As a result, the Offeror will meet the Statutory Squeeze-OutThreshold and will implement the Pre-Squeeze-Out Asset Sale and initiate Squeeze-OutProceedings. The last trading date of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will be 14 November 2023 and listing and trading of the Shares will terminate as of 15 November 2023. Settlement Post-Acceptance Period Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period and payment of the Offer Price will take place on 18 October 2023. The Offeror cannot guarantee that Shareholders holding Shares through an Admitted Institution will actually receive payment on that date from the Admitted Institution with whom they hold their Shares. As a result of such settlement, the Offeror will hold 88,228,900 Shares, representing approximately 98.01% of the Outstanding Capital. Pre-Squeeze-Out Asset Sale and Squeeze-Out Proceedings Since the Offeror will hold more than 95% of the Outstanding Capital upon settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, the Offeror has elected to implement the Pre-Squeeze-Out Asset Sale. Consequently, the Offeror and Ordina will implement the Pre-Squeeze-Out Asset Sale and as soon as reasonably possible after completion thereof the Offeror will initiate Squeeze-Out Proceedings to buy out the remaining Shareholders, Reference is made to section 6.16.3 (Asset Sale and Squeeze-OutProceedings) of the Offer Memorandum. Delisting As a result of the Offeror now holding more than 95% of the Outstanding Capital, Sopra Steria and Ordina will procure the termination of the listing and trading of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam. In consultation with Euronext, it has been decided that the last day of trading of the Shares will be on 14 November 2023 and that the Shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam on 15 November 2023. Reference is made to section 6.15 (Consequences of the Offer for non-tenderingShareholders) of the Offer Memorandum. Further information The Offeror is making the Offer on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum. In addition, Ordina has made available the Position Statement, containing the information required by Article 18, paragraph 2 and Annex G of the Decree in connection with the Offer. This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum or the Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement. Shareholders are advised to review the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in order to reach a reasoned judgment in respect of the Offer and the content of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement. In addition, Shareholders may wish to consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of tendering their Shares under the Offer. 1

Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement are available on the website of Ordina (www.ordina.com) and a digital copy of the Offer Memorandum is available on the website of Sopra Steria (www.soprasteria.com). Such websites do not constitute a part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are also available free of charge at the offices of Ordina and the Settlement Agent, at the addresses mentioned below. Ordina: Ordina N.V. Ringwade 1 3439 LM Nieuwegein The Netherlands The Settlement Agent: ING Bank N.V. Bijlmerdreef 106 1102 CT Amsterdam The Netherlands iss.pas@ing.com For more information: Investor Relations Press Relations Olivier Psaume Caroline Simon (Image 7) olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com caroline.simon@image7.fr +33 (0)1 40 67 68 16 +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65 For more information: Investor Relations Media relations Anneke Hoijtink Uneke Dekkers, CFF Communications anneke.hoijtink@ordina.nl uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl +31 615396873 +31 650261626 See also:www.shareholderofferordina.com About Ordina Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know -how to give its clients an edge. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. About Sopra Steria Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022. Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809 Information for US Shareholders

Shareholders in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a US securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "US Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, which is domiciled in the Netherlands, and is subject to Dutch disclosure and procedural requirements. The Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the US Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act for a Tier I tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Dutch law, including with respect to the Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial statements included in section 13 (Financial Information Ordina) of the Offer Memorandum have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS"), and/or Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code, and may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Offer is made to the Shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other Shareholders to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including the Offer Memorandum, are being disseminated to US shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the other Shareholders. As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the Settlement is based on the applicable Dutch law provisions, which differ from the settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Offer, which is subject to Dutch law, is being made to the US shareholders in accordance with the applicable US securities laws, and applicable exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the Offer is subject to US securities laws, those laws only apply to US shareholders and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. US shareholders should consider that the price for the Offer is being paid in EUR and that no adjustment will be made based on any changes in the exchange rate. The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a US Shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes and may be a taxable transaction under applicable state and local, as well as foreign and other tax Laws. Each Shareholder is urged to consult its independent professional advisors immediately regarding the tax consequences of acceptance or non-acceptance of the Offer. It may be difficult for US Shareholders to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since the Offeror and the Company are located in a country other than the United States, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a country other than the United States. US Shareholders may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of the US federal securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgment. Neither the SEC nor any US state securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the Offer, passed upon the fairness or merits of the Offer or provided an opinion as to the accuracy or completeness of the Offer Memorandum or any other documents regarding the Offer. Any representation to the contrary constitutes a criminal offence in the United States. General restrictions This press release contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of Ordina in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these 3