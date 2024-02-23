SOPRA STERIA : Invest Securities raises its target
Even if instant value creation is nil, the sale of 80% of SBS (and 16% of Axway) is in line with the company's desire to accelerate its development in IT services and strengthen its expertise in consulting and technologies", notes the analyst.
Invest Securities continues: "With our resources restored following disposals, the future looks bright, even if 2024 will be a year of transition (limited organic performance and a pause in acquisitions)".
