Sopra Steria: distinguished by NelsonHall's NEAT analysis
The IT services group explains that the NEAT tool enables strategic sourcing managers to evaluate the skills of several service providers using a set of criteria and according to different business situations.
It also enables them to identify the suppliers with the best overall performance and who have specific skills in terms of business solutions meeting certain ESG criteria.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction